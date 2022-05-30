ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Ice Cream Trucks Get High-Tech Digital Payments Upgrade

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The digital shift is leaving no aspect of food commerce untouched, with even the ice cream truck seeing tech-enabled updates from the century-old model we all know and love. Consumers don’t have to wait anymore for the distorted music box tunes coming through their neighborhood to know when ice cream will...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Malls Prove Another Hub in Amazon’s Expanding Logistics Network

Click here to read the full article. The company’s test into delivery from malls has been quietly rolling along at properties such as Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Dives Deeper Into Drone DeliveryAmazon Looks to Shrink Real Estate PortfolioOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Walmart is bringing robots to all 42 regional distribution centers

The world’s largest retailer is steadily becoming one of the largest delivery providers. Walmart has been bolstering its delivery services for years, taking a tech-enabled approach to distribution and fulfillment that has given it a leg up on just about everybody besides Amazon and the big three national carriers. And it’s not done yet.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
pymnts

Connected Solutions Aim to Solve Common Concerns of EV Owners

For electric vehicle (EV) owners, and shoppers who are considering becoming one, common concerns about owning an EV include finding a station at which to charge the vehicle, quickly paying for charging it and determining how far the vehicle can drive before needing another charge — especially under unusual circumstances such as when occasionally towing a trailer.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ice Cream Truck#Tech#Food Drink#Cpg#Robomart#Ben Jerry#The Ice Cream Shop#Skyway
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
SMALL BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. It's no secret that the market is on...
STOCKS
TechRadar

Amazon shutting down all service and support for Cloud Cams

Starting December 2, 2022, Amazon will be dropping all support and service for Cloud Cam devices and accompanying apps. People first learned about the drop from an email Amazon sent out to customers. A user on the HomeKit subreddit was gracious enough to share the information. Going through the email, the entire video history from your Cloud Cam will be deleted on December 2, but you’ll be able to download the recordings. The Cloud Cam – Key Edition will also lose its functionality to connect to smart locks and manage codes on the final day.
BUSINESS
pymnts

KindTap, Dispense, Partner on Cashless Cannabis Sales

KindTap, a digital credit payments solution for the cannabis industry, has integrated with Dispense, an eCommerce platform, the companies announced Wednesday (June 1). According to a news release, the integration lets retailers powered by Dispense accept KindTap digital credit and ACH payments from customers in any U.S. state where cannabis is legal.
BUSINESS
pymnts

How Payments-as-a-Service Cracks X-Border Complexity for EU Firms

For Europe-based platforms and marketplaces connecting businesses and consumers or business-to-business (B2B) platforms, juggling different payment methods and currencies can be challenging when dealing with customers from all over the world. Keeping up with laws and standards in a region known for its constantly evolving and changing regulatory landscape adds...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

TrueLayer, Thunes Team on Open Banking Payments in Europe, UK

European open banking platform TrueLayer and Singapore-based FinTech and global cross-border payments platform Thunes are teaming up to make it easier for U.K. and European consumers to make payments, according to a Wednesday (June 1) press release. Thunes’ growing B2B payment infrastructure “addresses the payment needs of online retailers, marketplaces,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

19M More Consumers Went Online to Bank, Buy and Pay Bills in May 2022

Some news outlets would have us believe that consumers are over the pandemic and partying like it’s 2019 — except they are not. Mask mandates and travel restrictions are lifting, and more consumers are leaving their homes to travel, attend concerts and dine in restaurants, but that does not mean they are using their connected devices any less — quite the opposite.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Consumer Demand Driving Banking-as-a-Service Innovation

Interest in banking as a service (BaaS) has grown as businesses and financial institutions (FIs) are pressed to provide the swifter, more interconnected experiences their customers now expect. BaaS solutions allow nonfinancial entities to incorporate payment and banking tools into their own platforms, offering exceptional convenience to users and boosting their engagement and loyalty.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Business Buyers Increasingly Expect ‘Uber-Like’ Payments Simplicity

Buyers have seen how the interactions between consumers and merchants in business-to-consumer (B2C) eCommerce have been optimized, and they now want the same customer experience in B2B. “The expectation of the buyer is just like that of a consumer — they’re sky high,” TreviPay’s Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Coppolo told...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Payoneer Partners With Optty for BNPL Offering

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) integration platform Optty has formed a partnership with payments provider Payoneer, Optty announced in a Wednesday (June 1) press release. The partnership is designed to meet what the firm calls a growing demand among B2B payment gateway and payment service provider (PSP) customers for multiple BNPL options.
BUSINESS
