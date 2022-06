Albany, NY (WRGB) — Glyn Frink, 51, of Albany, pled guilty today to escaping from the Horizon House Residential Reentry Center in September 2021. As part of the plea, Frink admitted that he was placed by the federal Bureau of Prisons at the Horizon House, and that he signed out to go to work on September 25, 2021 and failed to return at 6 pm as required. Frink remained in the community without approval until March 7, 2022, when he was arrested at a fast food restaurant in Albany.

