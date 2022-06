The Kansas City Chiefs had an eventful offseason, but these three moves could come back to haunt them. The Kansas City Chiefs have watched as the entire AFC got stronger, especially in their own division. This happened after the Chiefs lost in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Now, the entire conference has been stocked up with talent and now, the NFC looks like it will be a much easier path to Super Bowl 57.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO