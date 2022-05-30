Brandon Graham could be poised for a huge year after defensive revamp
The Eagles defense has undergone quite the overhaul this season with a lot of love being paid to the defensive line. Jordan Davis and Haason Reddick could be pillars of this unit for years to come, but there’s one stalwart who could benefit greatly from this year’s talent intake. That main...
There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
The Packers and Ravens both have glaring needs on the offensive side of the ball. Both teams expect to compete for a top playoff seed and a deep playoff run. This trade would fill a gap for both teams without leaving a hole at a different position. Going into the...
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders welcomed Colin Kaepernick for a tryout. By the reaction, some within the fanbase snitched on themselves. After years of football inactivity, Colin Kaepernick earned a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders. While that should be the top story of the week, and leave it at that. However, the mere fact that people decided to twist a tryout into something far deeper, revealed an ugly side of the fanbase. Now, as we’ve known for the longest time, large pockets of fandoms reveal how they feel about social justice and equality. If Colin Kaepernick were another veteran quarterback, no one would bat an eye.
Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed a contract for the 2022 season. The good news though is that he reportedly has a couple of suitors. According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are still in on Suh. The Cleveland Browns, however, have "backed off."
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain said that he’s looking to build upon the positive aspects of his game that gained him all-rookie honors. “The best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game,” Surtain said, via the team’s official website. “Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but you know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”
The Buccaneers don’t currently have a need for Ndamukong Suh on their roster at his most recent price, but he would be great on a cheaper deal. The offseason for the Buccaneers and Ndamukong Suh has been one of very little actual substance. Both parties have made it clear that they would like to continue this business relationship for at least one more season, but the deal hasn’t gotten done yet.
Suffice to say, Antonio Brown has put a lot of energy into woo-ing NFL teams to sign him to a new deal. But with seemingly no clubs interested in claiming the embattled wide receiver, is he taking the hint and calling it a career?. The unsigned 33-year-old receiver told Fan...
Store this away into the "You Had To Be There'' File. Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently pulled aside rookie Simi Fehoko and offered up a revelation that may be both a) a reflection of the talents of the fifth-round All Pac-12 receiver at Stanford and b) a reflection of the possible void in the Dallas receivers room.
Bears QB Justin Fields believes that rookie WR Velus Jones can be a difference maker with the ball in his hands. “At rookie minicamp there was one play that stood out to me, he had a 10-yard dig route in and caught it and hit that second gear kick for a touchdown,” Fields said, via Bears Wire. “I think he caught it at 10 yards and took it 60, so he’s a great run-after-the-catch guy. He’s going to pick up a lot of yards and is physical. He’s almost like a running back at receiver. Having him on the outside and putting the ball in his hands and letting him work will be great.”
OTA’s are finally upon us. The NovaCare Complex will open its doors to a shorter than usual OTA period for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn’t mean it lacks importance. There are so many narratives to keep an eye on this offseason, but there are players beneath the surface who will be fighting for a roster spot this summer. Here are five players who need to start the workouts with a bang.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a veteran to their defensive front on Tuesday, signing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. Adam Schefter from ESPN was the first to report the deal on social media:. Hicks is not the only addition the Buccaneers made...
The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted the Gladney with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gladney had recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals on March 17. In his rookie season with the Vikings in 2020, Gladney started 15 games, finishing with 81 tackles, three pass defenses, and a forced fumble.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz wanted folks sitting inside the media conference room at Protective Stadium to know that he’s happy. He’s happy his team came from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16 on Sunday. He’s happy that his team improved to 7-0, and he’s happy his team became the second to earn entry into the playoffs before Memorial Day.
Bears QB Justin Fields knows that his team doesn’t have any big-name wide receivers between Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and the others, yet he still thinks Chicago can get the job done with the group they have. “We don’t have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on...
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa showed no signs of rust after missing the 49ers’ final 14 games of his second NFL season due to a torn ACL. There were no glaring weaknesses in Bosa’s game in 2021. He registered 19.5 sacks in 20 games, including the playoffs, while also playing well against the run.
Former NFL first-round draft pick Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning. Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed reports that Gladney was killed in a car crash in the Dallas area. He was one of two people who died in the accident, according to CBS DFW. Gladney was 25.
