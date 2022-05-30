Brandon Graham could be poised for a huge year after defensive revamp

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain said that he’s looking to build upon the positive aspects of his game that gained him all-rookie honors. “The best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game,” Surtain said, via the team’s official website. “Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but you know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”

