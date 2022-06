Sony has confirmed that PlayStation VR 2 will have a major launch line-up when it releases. Sony has yet to really go all-in on what PlayStation VR 2 will be, but has slowly been trickling out new info since 2021. It looks to be a major step-up from the first headset, with Sony seemingly investing more into it and becoming more confident in the hardware. The PSVR 2 will do away with the recycled PS3 Move controllers and come with new VR-centric controllers that allow for better control, haptic feedback, and much more. The headset itself is also getting an upgrade with a single cord set-up, a better display, and all kinds of other additional features.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO