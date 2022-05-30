ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Mom Praised for Kicking Out Guest Who Screamed at Daughter: 'Unhinged'

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Was kicking your friend out the right response? Yes. She made your daughter feel violated and unsafe in her own home," said one...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 35

eh no thanks
2d ago

City girl needed to be schooled on country living & mom did GREAT!! A nine yr old taking tea & book to the porch in the morning is a GREAT thing. Ive lived in the country on dirt roads all my life. I didn't have to stay on the porch, I had to stay within eye sight of the windows, which meant I could fish in our pond or be out back with the animals we had. City girl would never understand.

Reply
46
Maude
2d ago

The child was 9 for God's sake!! Any normal 9 year old is old enough to be on the porch alone unless you live in a dangerous city!! I agree with the Mom, if you are a visitor in my home you have no right to dictate how things are run.

Reply
44
Nyla Nelson
2d ago

You live in a house in the county not in the city & what can attack are animals like cougar, bear, elk, not usually a human would be out there. The one you need to be concerned hurting your daughter was your Unhinged friend which you had removed. Sounds like the friend needs more then to unwind but counseling

Reply
36
Related
Grazia

This Woman Refused To Sit On A Man’s Lap At A Party And The Other Guests Called Her Uncivil

Parties tend to have a chronic chair shortage. Six around the table, four (max six) spaces on the sofa, and after that people park themselves wherever they can: windowsills, side tables, radiators—it’s all a potential perch. But one woman has taken to Reddit’s Am I The Asshole [AITA] thread to see if she was wrong to refuse a seat on a stranger’s lap at a party.
SOCIETY
Gillian Sisley

Guest Humiliated by Bride at Wedding

Should anyone other than the bride get to be the center of attention on her wedding day?. A wedding day is a big deal for a person getting married. It's meant to be one of the most important days of their life, and with the industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it makes sense why some brides might get really attached to the details.
Gillian Sisley

Dad Threatens to Call Police on Stepdad After Theft of Car

Should anyone ever feel entitled to the possessions of another person?. The separation of one's parents can be something very difficult for a child to come to terms with. And with over 650,000 divorces finalized in the US each year, it's something that a lot of children are accustomed to experiencing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
Gillian Sisley

Father Furious at 'Poor' Stepdaughter for Buying Kids Cars

Is it anyone’s business how family members manage their money?. It isn't always easy to navigate relationships within a family. Especially when it comes to parents, they may have expectations of how you conduct your life and if you don't meet those expectations they may not always approve.
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unhinged#Child Welfare
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

‘Proud Cracker’ White Parent Hurls Racial Slurs At Group of Middle School Students

A group of middle school students in Miami was subjected to a racist verbal attack from the white parent of another student. The video seemingly captured the moments an enraged white man hurled racial slurs and foul language at young children outside South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street, WSVN reports. When confronted by other parents, the man fled the scene.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Mom suing TikTok after 10-year-old daughter dies from dangerous "Blackout Challenge"

A mother is suing TikTok after her 10-year-old daughter died from attempting a dangerous stunt called the "blackout challenge" that she found out about on the app. Tawainna Anderson said in December 2021, her daughter Nylah was rushed to the hospital after attempting the challenge, which encourages users to choke themselves until passing out. She was in the intensive care unit for several days before she died.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
972K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy