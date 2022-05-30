Mom Praised for Kicking Out Guest Who Screamed at Daughter: 'Unhinged'
"Was kicking your friend out the right response? Yes. She made your daughter feel violated and unsafe in her own home," said one...www.newsweek.com
"Was kicking your friend out the right response? Yes. She made your daughter feel violated and unsafe in her own home," said one...www.newsweek.com
City girl needed to be schooled on country living & mom did GREAT!! A nine yr old taking tea & book to the porch in the morning is a GREAT thing. Ive lived in the country on dirt roads all my life. I didn't have to stay on the porch, I had to stay within eye sight of the windows, which meant I could fish in our pond or be out back with the animals we had. City girl would never understand.
The child was 9 for God's sake!! Any normal 9 year old is old enough to be on the porch alone unless you live in a dangerous city!! I agree with the Mom, if you are a visitor in my home you have no right to dictate how things are run.
You live in a house in the county not in the city & what can attack are animals like cougar, bear, elk, not usually a human would be out there. The one you need to be concerned hurting your daughter was your Unhinged friend which you had removed. Sounds like the friend needs more then to unwind but counseling
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 35