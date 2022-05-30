ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan in New Dispute Over 'Vindictive Obsession' With Meghan Markle

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Piers Morgan has denied his producers censored a comedian who planned to say Meghan's 'not going to shag you' on his new TV...

Sarah Rachael
2d ago

He’s pointing out her hypocrisy. Since she married a British royal, I think it’s very pertinent for him to discuss. I think he is 100% correct.

tuddy faith
1d ago

you go she lies so much an throws anyone an everyone under the bus an she trying to cut your family out because they know the real magen an the only one standing up for her is the ones she pays or people that throws grandma under the bus an drive over them

Michael R. Koppers
1d ago

any time someone says anything negative against her, that person is called some derogatory name for it .... get over it people! some people don't like loud mouthed gold diggers

