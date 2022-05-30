Island Coast baseball celebrates first state title

Many teams taken the diamond, but only one has accomplished the ultimate goal.

"It was like I said, the best feeling in the world," said Kevin Martinez.

Finally breaking the curse, that Lee county has had over their heads for a century.

"It felt like we were part of a movie," said Boe Rodriguez.

And now, it's time to celebrate.

"It's nice for the school to honor us and kids get to experience that," said head coach Clinton Montgomery.

All of island coast high came out Friday, to celebrate their baseball teams first state title.

And the first one for the county.

"Just to see how surprised they are that it took 100 years for them to get a state championship," said Montgomery. "Then that sinks into your head, 100 years? Wow that is something to be proud of."

They of course have plenty of hardware to remind them of the accomplishment they’ve achieved.

But it’s still a surreal moment, they’re trying to wrap their heads around.

“This morning, You know after the pep rally and stuff, walking through the stage with the school and stuff like that it definitely hit," said Rodriguez. "Looking through the brackets and you see Island coast as the last team there, it hits hard.”

And as next season will bring new challenges for the defending state champs, these gator are just happy to know, teams will circle their names on the schedule from now on.

“We matched our spot on the world," said Martinez. "It’s something I’ll never forget. I’m just glad we did it with the brotherhood we have here.”