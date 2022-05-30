ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island 2022: Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and first deaf contestant among this year’s islanders

By Isobel Lewis and Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBQiq_0fubONgQ00

Michael Owen’s daughter, a senior microbiologist, and the first-ever deaf islander are among this year’s Love Island contestants.

The 2022 series is nearly here, with a new cast of singletons preparing to head into the villa this summer.

The ITV2 dating show returns next Monday (6 June) for a brand new series, after last year’s show was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

This year’s group of contestants will be taking part in inclusion training before the start of the 2022 season.

On Monday (30 May), the first batch of this year’s Love Island contestants were revealed. Among them are Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owens, and Tasha who will be the show’s first ever deaf islander.

Here are your 2022 Love Island cast...

Paige Thorne, 24 – Paramedic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WG8OS_0fubONgQ00

24-year-old Paige is heading into the Love Island villa in hope of finding romance, after lamenting about the slim pickings in her hometown of Swansea. She has just come out of a relationship, but has struggled to click with anyone on her dates and describes herself as the “mumsy” one of the group.

“If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner,” she said. “My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed.”

Follow Paige on Instagram here .

Dami Hope, 26 – Senior Microbiologist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtYZd_0fubONgQ00

Dami has chosen to leave his home in Dublin and enter the villa as part of his year-long bid to try “new things”. His trick to finding love is being himself. “I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble – but it happens!” he said.

On what he brings to a relationship, Dami said: “I’m really good at being a team and actually looking after each other,” attributing the quality to his Aries star sign.

Follow Dami on Instagram here .

Indiyah Polack, 23 – Hotel Waitress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mftOK_0fubONgQ00

Indiyah is 23 and comes from London. She’s heading into the villa in hope of meeting new people after being single for a while. Her previous partners have been pretty varied and she says she’s never “been out with two guys who are quite the same”.

“I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy,” Indiyah said of joining Love Island . “I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.”

Follow Indiyah on Instagram here .

Liam Llewellyn, 22 – Masters Student

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DiCz_0fubONgQ00

Heading into the villa from his hometown in Newport, South Wales, Liam is studying for a masters in strength and conditioning. He’s 22, which he says is a “really nice age” to find a partner, as “you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together”.

Asked how his friends and family would describe him, Liam said: “They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well, come to think about it.”

Follow Liam on Instagram here .

Tasha Ghouri, 23 – Model and Dancer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctdJf_0fubONgQ00

Self-proclaimed “party animal” Tasha is the next contestant to join Love Island 2022. The 23-year-old model and dancer comes from Thirsk in north Yorkshire and describes her dating life as “a shambles”.

Tasha is also the first deaf islander to appear on the show. “I think [my friends and family] would say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant,” she said. “I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.”

Follow Tasha on Instagram here .

Davide Sanclimenti, 27 – Business Owner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2Azq_0fubONgQ00

Hailing from Rome but living in Manchester, 27-year-old Davide is ready to bring his “Italian charm” to the villa this summer. He’s looking for something serious and a girl to spend his life with and describes himself as a “deep person”.

Davide said: “I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it.”

Follow Davide on Instagram here .

Gemma Owen, 19 – International Dressage Rider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oj4BN_0fubONgQ00

Gemma may be just 19, but she’s no stranger to the travelling the world in limelight. The Chester native owns her own business and has been competing for Great Britain in dressage riding since she was 11. Sport is clearly in her blood, as she is the daughter of England footballer Michael Owen.

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, she said: “I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

Follow Gemma on Instagram here .

Ikenna Ekwonna, 23 – Pharmaceutical Sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FDAI_0fubONgQ00

Ikenna comes from Nottingham and works in pharmaceutical sales. Aged 23, he’s only been in one relationship in the past and says he’s now at the age to find someone to settle with.

As for his most memorable dating experience? “I took my ex on holiday for her birthday,” he said. “We went to Barcelona for four nights and I was pretty young then, maybe like 19-20. It was for her birthday so she didn’t know about it. It was quite a lot of money to spend for that age.”

Follow Ikenna on Instagram here .

Andrew Le Page, 27 – Real Estate Agent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CARvf_0fubONgQ00

Guernsey native Andrew is usually in a relationship and said that he applied for Love Island because he’s “actually single for once”. The estate agent is 27 and says that he’s a good boyfriend who once surprised an ex with a spontaneous trip to Paris.

Conjuring the spirit of Georgia “I’m loyal, babes” Steel from series four, he said: “When I’m with someone I’m very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

Follow Andrew on Instagram here .

Amber Beckford, 24 – Nanny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0bm8_0fubONgQ00

Working as a nanny means Amber is used to spending time with kids, but has far less patience with annoying adults. The 24-year-old Londoner wants to make friends with the girls in the villa, but is also looking for a boyfriend too.

However, she’s got no time for guys who show off. “I don’t like flashy, showy-offy guys – just have a personality and make me laugh,” she said. “There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!”

Follow Amber on Instagram here .

Luca Bish, 23 – Fishmonger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XZdc_0fubONgQ00

Hailing from Brighton, Luca was inspired to join Love Island after seeing “how many couples [the series has] genuinely made”. One year out of a four-year relationship and Luca is ready to meet new singletons in the villa, but admits that “when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy”. The 23-year-old did say, however, that he isn’t one to “throw out dates”, only taking someone out if he is really interested in them.

Follow Luca on Instagram here .

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.

