Ferrari detail mistakes that cost Charles Leclerc victory at Monaco Grand Prix

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto admitted the team’s strategic errors cost Charles Leclerc victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc took pole on his home track and was leading the rain-delayed race until he was instructed to pit for a tyre change. Ferrari then changed their minds but it was already too late and Leclerc re-emerged from the pit lane behind teammate Carlos Sainz and both Red Bulls.

Sergio Perez crossed the line in first ahead of Sainz, while a place on the podium for Verstappen saw the reigning champion take a nine-point lead in the drivers’ standings.

Binotto said: “We certainly made mistakes in our judgements and we made mistakes in our calls.

“The first was underestimating the pace of the intermediate [tyre] and the gap we had to the other cars in terms of track position. It’s something we need to look at.

“We’ve had our briefing with the drivers, we went through it, we had discussions, tried to understand, but believe me, it was quite a complicated one. It was not an obvious one but certainly we made a mistake.

“We made a mistake as well because we should have called him earlier, at least a lap earlier, or if not, we should have stayed out and stayed on the wet to protect the position then maybe switching directly to the dry. That main mistake is straightforward. What was the process that took us to that? It will take some more time to look at it and have a clear explanation.”

