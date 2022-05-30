ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Optical illusion will make you see colour in a black and white image

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Despite their name, optical illusions actually have much more to do with the brain than our eyes.

They can make us see movements that aren’t there, make us understand things about our personalities and can make us see colour when there is none.

One optical illusion has gone viral by tricking your brain and eyes into believing that a black and white image is showing in colour.

In a clip posted by @hecticnick , he revealed that by simply staring at a black dot on a black and white picture for around ten seconds, we can easily fool our brains.

At first, the image of a building front lined with trees appeared over-saturated with hews of blue and pink. @hecticnick told the viewer to stare at the black dot close to the centre of the picture.

In the video, he said: “Try this right now. Focus your eyes on this black dot. Do so for about ten seconds. Keep your eyes right on that spot.”

@hecticnick

Your eyes are about to trick you! 🤯 #illusions #foryoupage #fyp

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Next, the image changes from over-saturated, to an image in black and white. However, if the viewer has been staring at the black dot as instructed, the picture actually appears to be in colour until the effect gradually wears off.

He continued: “Watch what happens as it now changes. This image is black and white but I bet you saw some colour when it changed.”

People in the comments were left baffled by the illusion.

Someone commented: “Wow it's true.”

Another wrote: “but how.”

One person replied: “if u don't blink you can see colour.”

“saw it,” another user confirmed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

This optical illusion reveals your deepest personality strengths

Optical illusions never get old – and now, a new image is circulating online that apparently reveals your personality strengths. The black and white image looks similar to something out of a children's book, but according to Your Tango, it reveals something much deeper. Before we launch into the three different interpretations, here's the picture to take a good look at. Make a mental note of what you see first – don't panic if you initially see something sinister.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are your personality strengths, according to what you saw first: The little girl Those...
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

There are two hidden images in this optical illusion which reveal if you are ready for big challenges

Optical illusions are an engaging way to receive an insight into ourselves in terms of our personality, strengths and confidence and though their accuracy is a contested subject, it's fun to see if any meanings accurately reflect us or our lives.Now there is one particular illusion that is supposed to reveal what our biggest challenges are - whether that be getting ready to face big challenges or decision-making.In a video containing a series of illusions by Brightside, there is one particular image which appears near the beginning that can tell our challenges depending on what two images we could potentially...
YOUTUBE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusions#Black Dot#Hecticnick#Next
Indy100

Only 2 per cent of people can find the different couple in this optical illusion

Everyone loves a brain teaser – if only to remind ourselves we still have one – and a TikTok clip has provided us with a tough challenge.In the clip posted by TikTok user @hecticnick, he tasked people with finding the odd couple out in a picture with 3 rows of 12 near-identical pictures.Set against a yellow background, the small black picture showed the silhouette side profile of a couple kissing on the lips.One of the images is slightly different, but the images are so tightly packed together that it makes it a mind-boggling task.With 36 images of the same couple,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fstoppers

3 Fantastic Natural Light Setups for Portrait Photos

Natural light can be more versatile than you might think, and with a good understanding of how to shape it and orient your subject within it, you can create a wide variety of compelling photos. This helpful video tutorial will show you three different natural light setups you can use for portraits along with some great tips to get the most out of each of them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Hypebae

Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Mona Lisa wiped clean after protester smears cake onto protective screen

A protester smeared cake over glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris in an alleged climate protest on Sunday (29 May).This video shows a gallery employee wiping the remains of the cake off the screen.A witness, who posted a separate clip of the incident on Twitter, said that the perpetrator was "dressed as an old lady" and "jumped out a wheelchair" before smearing the cake on the glass and throwing roses.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Indy100

This video of Kate Bush making a cup of tea is pure chaos

Iconic British singer Kate Bush has delighted fans old and new after a chaotic clip of her pouring tea went viral.In the bizarre video, Bush can be seen preparing cups of tea while she spoke about her music in audio over the clip.Bush said: “I’ve been a big fan of Alan’s music for quite a while and I thought how nice it would be to get him to come in and play some harp.”But, you’d be forgiven for being distracted from her words as she poured tea from a teapot into two mugs and continued to pour despite the tea...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Genius front page re-creates partying Boris using pics of people who followed rules

A newspaper has recreated a photograph of Boris Johnson raising a glass in Downing Street during lockdown - using photos of all the people who actually followed the rules.The editor of The Yorkshire Post, James Mitchison, shared the powerful front page as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson amid the drip-drip of party pics from behind the door of Number 10.The headline reads: "Lockdown looked very different inside and outside Number 10. This image of the PM partying is made up of people who stayed home to save lives."One person replied: "I see a very clever idea realised with extraordinary skill...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Kate Bush's return to popularity thanks to Stranger Things sparks gatekeeping debate

Iconic British singer Kate Bush has gained a new generation of fans after one of her songs featured in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.The singer’s iconic 1985 track 'Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)' played a major role in one of the character’s storylines in the show’s fourth season.Thanks to the popularity of 80s-inspired Stranger Things, a whole new generation has been introduced to Bush.Since the first episodes of season four were released on the streaming site on 27th May, her songs have since featured on TikTok and 'Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)' has risen to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Binley Mega Chippy is the internet's new favourite meme

Look we can't always tell you why things go viral on the internet but we can definitely try and figure out why but this latest one is proving to be a real oddity. If you've been on TikTok at any point in the past few days and haven't seen a video about Binely Mega Chippy then you clearly aren't doing it right. The fairly regular looking chip shop on the Binley Road in Binley, a small suburb just outside of Coventry has become the perfect British meme inspiring numerous videos, songs and parody accounts across TikTok and also Twitter. Once...
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

This is why you should never post pictures of your holiday when abroad

The internet is a wonderful thing. We get to talk to our loved ones no matter where we are, create and share Love Island memes, and become worryingly obsessed about Binley Mega Chippy. But, unfortunately, it does come with its major drawbacks, as it can also make you far more vulnerable to being burgled.Posting a wholesome snap of you on holiday and tagging your location allows burglars to scan for potential victims by seeing who is home and who isn't. Basically, imagine if Kevin McAllister's mum had posted a cheeky pic of the wing of the airplane and captioned it...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Artist creates stunning land art masterpieces by arranging stones in hypnotic patterns

It was love at first sight for Jon Foreman when he discovered land art while in college. "There are endless possibilities. Not only that but there are endless environments to work in, each and every one different from the next," the artist told Bored Panda. Since stepping into the field of land art, Foreman has gained more than 322,000 followers on Instagram alone. For him, the payoff is much bigger. "Getting out and creating work has a profound effect on my mental health. It keeps my mind healthy and content," he shared.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Giant statue of the Queen mocked for ‘looking like Colonel Gadaffi’

A giant statue of the Queen has become the subject of mockery online, after being accused of ‘looking like Colonel Gadaffi’ more than the monarch.A pair of huge terracotta statues of Elizabeth II and the late Prince Phillip are owned by proud royalist Ben Bennett in his Windsor garden.The 12 foot sculptures originally came to the public’s attention in the run up to the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, but the pictures have been recirculating online this week as people prepare to celebrate the jubilee.The unusual tributes are made with plastic grass hair, and they were found by Bennett at...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman furious after he sister says her baby's name 'sounds like a dying cow'

Everyone says that celebrities are naming their children wacky, and sometimes downright weird names. North, Raddix, Diezel, Cricket, Bear – you name it, there’s a celebrity’s kid walking around with that name.But maybe it’s a bit different when your non-famous 22-year-old sister is thinking about naming her baby Lagertha. Taking to Reddit, one user asked the internet if she is the a**hole for telling her sister “lol wtf lagertha sounds like a dying cow” after thinking that it was a joke. “I honestly thought she was still keeping us going as she’s done things like this in the past and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Man dressed as old lady smears cake on Mona Lisa

Museum-goers were left in shock after a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair smeared cake over the glass on the Mona Lisa painting.The incident happened on Sunday (29 May) at the Louvre in Paris where the priceless Leonardo da Vinci painting hangs.According to witnesses who took to Twitter shortly after it happened, a man wearing a wig jumped up from the wheelchair he was sitting in, smeared cake on the bullet-proof glass protecting the artwork, and threw roses on the ground.The painting itself was undamaged thanks to the protective glass which has been in place since the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Dame Emma Thompson inspired by V&A founder’s dog to pen Christmas tale

Dame Emma Thompson said her mind “ran amok with ideas” when she heard the real-life tale of the founder of the V&A Museum and his trusty hound, inspiring her to pen a heartwarming children’s Christmas book.The Oscar-winning actress said it is an “utter joy” to have teamed up with best-selling illustrator Axel Scheffler in creating Jim’s Spectacular Christmas.The story is based on the real-life dog belonging to Sir Henry Cole, who founded the V&A Museum in 1852 when it began as a Museum of Manufactures.Jim was Sir Henry’s Yorkshire Terrier and his diary entries indicate the fondness they had for...
PETS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy