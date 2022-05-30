ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE for the North Jersey Baseball Player of the Week for May 22-28

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

With another action-packed week of the high school baseball season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Alex Bulger

Hackensack sophomore

Bulger led the Comets to a 2-1 week and first back-to-back victories of the season. He was 7-for-11, with four doubles, and five RBIs. He allowed one earned run in five innings and struck out six in a 5-4 win over Lakeland.

Adam Juchnik

St. Mary senior

Juchnik hit and pitched the Gaels to a 2-0 week. He was 3-for-6, with two runs and two RBIs, against Passaic Valley and St. Joseph. Against PV, he allowed one hit in six innings and struck out nine in a 5-0 win.

Mike Konopka

Paramus Catholic junior

Konopka led the Paladins to their first 3-0 week of the season. He was 5-for-12, including a homer, with seven runs and six RBIs. He earned the win after allowing two earned runs and striking out five in a 9-5 victory over Bergen Tech.

John Lembo

Lyndhurst senior

Lembo helped the Golden Bears to a 3-0 week. He was 3-for-9, with four walks, seven runs, four RBIs and four steals. He was 2-for-4, with two runs, three RBIs and two steals in a 9-4 win over North Arlington.

Kyle Miller

Demarest senior

Miller powered the streaking Norsemen to a pair of victories. He was 2-for-4, with two runs and an RBI in a 7-0 win over Hasbrouck Heights, and he was 4-for-4, with one run and three RBIs in a 7-3 win over Northern Highlands.

Anthony Pallone

Ramsey junior

Pallone helped keep alive the Rams’ double-digit winning streak heading into Memorial Weekend. In five-inning victories over Ridgefield Park and Wood-Ridge, he was 5-for-5, with a walk, four runs and six RBIs.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE for the North Jersey Baseball Player of the Week for May 22-28

