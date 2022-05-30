ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Track Performer of the Week for May 22-28

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

With another week of the high school track season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Performer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Oluwatamilore Adedeji

DePaul junior

Tami won her second straight Passaic County championship in the 100 and took the shot with a personal best and school record 37-5 3/4 throw.

Christina Allen

River Dell sophomore

Christina came within a whisker of breaking the oldest record in the Lou Lanzalotto Bergen Meet of Champions when she won the 1,600 meters.

Briana Andreoli

Hawthorne senior

The versatile Andreoli tripled in the Passaic County championships for the second straight year, winning the 200 and setting a meet record in the javelin and anchored her to the 4-x-100 title.

Layla Giordano

Old Tappan sophomore

She set a school record in the discus in a runner-up performance at the Bergen Meet of Champions and the next day led her team to a Bergen County record in the discus relay at the East Coast Relays.

Leanna Johnston

IHA junior

She continues to impress in every race, easily winning the 3,200 at the Bergen Meet of Champions and is a contender for state honors.

Casey Sullivan

Demarest senior

The Wake Forest signee added the discus title to her shot put win at the Bergen Meet of Champions, the first in 20 years to win that double with a personal best in the discus.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

Paul Schwartz covers high school track and field for NorthJersey.com.

Email: schwartzp@northjersey.com

Twitter: @northnjtrack

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Track Performer of the Week for May 22-28

Comments / 0

NJ.com

Jersey City Public Schools may implement early dismissals for super hot days

Students and teachers in Jersey City may not have to tough it out through sweltering classrooms much longer. Jersey City Public School Interim Superintendent Norma Fernandez said Tuesday that she hopes to establish a policy for early dismissals for those hot days. She said the possible policy will allow parents to be prepared for early dismissals when the weather reaches high temperatures.
New Jersey 101.5

Affluent NJ town laughably named one of the cheapest places

If you can actually call yourself a New Jersey resident, then you are already aware of the fact that North Jersey is anything but cheap. Well, apparently one YouTuber had no idea because one video names a bunch of towns in both North and Central Jersey as some of the cheapest places to live in the state. Obviously, that can't be true, because North Jersey is the most expensive place to raise a family within the parameters of the Garden State.
jerseysbest.com

Garden of earthly delights: N.J. couple’s suburban showpiece is nothing but sheer bliss

Graeme Hardie, 77, takes a seat on a woven patio chair — a good vantage point from which to admire the spindly branches of towering oaks set against the gray of an early April sky. “My favorite part is the trees in the garden,” he said about the 2.3 acres of lush plantings he and his partner, Silas Mountsier, 94, have nurtured for decades on a residential block in Nutley.
NUTLEY, NJ
News 12

Police: 12-year-old student brings gun to Newark school

Police in Newark say that a 12-year-old student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. Police were called to North Star Academy on Washington Street around 2:15 p.m. for reports that the student had a weapon. Officers recovered a 9 mm caliber handgun. It was not immediately clear if the weapon was loaded.
NEWARK, NJ
