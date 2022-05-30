VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Track Performer of the Week for May 22-28

With another week of the high school track season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Performer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Tanner Christie

West Milford senior

Passaic County's most versatile thrower, won the discus and javelin throws with personal bests at the Passaic County championships and took second in the shot put.

Souleymane Fall

Bergenfield senior

He won the 100 and the 200 at the Lou Lanzalotto Bergen Meet of Champions and received the Mike Glynn Award for Outstanding Male Track Performer.

Mikhai Johnson

Passaic Tech senior

Johnson won the long and triple jumps and ran a leg on the Bulldogs' second place 4-x-100 relay team at the Passaic County championships.

Jaden Marchan

Leonia sophomore

The speedy Lion ran the fastest 400 meters in a Leonia uniform in nearly 60 years in winning the closest race of the night at the Bergen Meet of Champions.

Evan Morrow

Hasbrouck Heights senior

Morrow is putting together a terrific final high school season before moving on to Rutgers, running the fastest 1,600 meters in 47 years at Heights to win the Bergen Meet of Champions race.

Brian Whitney

Passaic Valley senior

One of North Jersey's top basketball scorers, he is Passaic County's top high jumper after winning the event at the Passaic County championships.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

