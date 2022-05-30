ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Track Performer of the Week for May 22-28

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbO8D_0fubLhB300

With another week of the high school track season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Performer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Tanner Christie

West Milford senior

Passaic County's most versatile thrower, won the discus and javelin throws with personal bests at the Passaic County championships and took second in the shot put.

Souleymane Fall

Bergenfield senior

He won the 100 and the 200 at the Lou Lanzalotto Bergen Meet of Champions and received the Mike Glynn Award for Outstanding Male Track Performer.

Mikhai Johnson

Passaic Tech senior

Johnson won the long and triple jumps and ran a leg on the Bulldogs' second place 4-x-100 relay team at the Passaic County championships.

Jaden Marchan

Leonia sophomore

The speedy Lion ran the fastest 400 meters in a Leonia uniform in nearly 60 years in winning the closest race of the night at the Bergen Meet of Champions.

Evan Morrow

Hasbrouck Heights senior

Morrow is putting together a terrific final high school season before moving on to Rutgers, running the fastest 1,600 meters in 47 years at Heights to win the Bergen Meet of Champions race.

Brian Whitney

Passaic Valley senior

One of North Jersey's top basketball scorers, he is Passaic County's top high jumper after winning the event at the Passaic County championships.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

Paul Schwartz covers high school track and field for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app .

Email: schwartzp@northjersey.com

Twitter: @northnjtrack

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Track Performer of the Week for May 22-28

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Threats made against NJ schools week after Texas massacre

A week after a gunman opened fire inside a Texas elementary school killing 21 people, threats were reported against two New Jersey schools on Tuesday. Lakewood High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of someone with an assault rife nearby while a threat was made against Newark schools in the comments section of a media outlet's Facebook page. The threats appear to have been unfounded.
Daily Voice

$1 Million Lottery Winner Sold At North Jersey Deli

The New Jersey Lottery has made another millionaire. The winning second-tier ticket from the Friday, May 27 Mega Millions drawing was sold at Algarve Bakery & Deli in Hillside. The winning numbers for the Friday, May 27, drawing were: 03, 14, 40, 53, and 54. The Gold Mega Ball was...
HILLSIDE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Sports
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Leonia, NJ
City
Bergenfield, NJ
West Milford, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli

A second-prize, $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at a deli in Union County for Friday’s drawing. The lucky ticket was sold at Algarve Bakery & Deli on Long Avenue in Hillside, New Jersey Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was the only one in the country...
HILLSIDE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Affluent NJ town laughably named one of the cheapest places

If you can actually call yourself a New Jersey resident, then you are already aware of the fact that North Jersey is anything but cheap. Well, apparently one YouTuber had no idea because one video names a bunch of towns in both North and Central Jersey as some of the cheapest places to live in the state. Obviously, that can't be true, because North Jersey is the most expensive place to raise a family within the parameters of the Garden State.
NJ.com

Jersey City Public Schools may implement early dismissals for super hot days

Students and teachers in Jersey City may not have to tough it out through sweltering classrooms much longer. Jersey City Public School Interim Superintendent Norma Fernandez said Tuesday that she hopes to establish a policy for early dismissals for those hot days. She said the possible policy will allow parents to be prepared for early dismissals when the weather reaches high temperatures.
News 12

Police: 12-year-old student brings gun to Newark school

Police in Newark say that a 12-year-old student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. Police were called to North Star Academy on Washington Street around 2:15 p.m. for reports that the student had a weapon. Officers recovered a 9 mm caliber handgun. It was not immediately clear if the weapon was loaded.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Boys#North Jersey#Track And Field
New Jersey 101.5

Newark, NJ detective trying to stop stolen Mercedes gets hit, police say

NEWARK — A Newark police detective trying to stop a stolen Mercedes Benz was struck by the vehicle, firing his gun in the incident, authorities announced Tuesday evening. The detective was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, following the encounter around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Passaic Street and Oriental Street.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Days after Texas school massacre, report of shots at N.J. mall was a prank, police say

In what appeared to be a prank, police said someone falsely reported that shots were fired Sunday afternoon at the Mills at Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth. As it turned out, there were no shots fired and the mall was not locked down, said Lt. Paul Camarinha of the Elizabeth Police Department. Camarinha said the incident was under investigation and few details were available.
ELIZABETH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Anthony Cruz, former Jersey City deputy mayor, dies at 61

Anthony Cruz, an activist in Jersey City for decades and a former deputy mayor and department director for the city government, died of a heart attack on May 26 at the age of 61. Cruz had a four-decade-long career in community development in Jersey City, working both inside local government...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

All You Can Eat Chain Opening This Week in Bergen County

K-Pot, a mini chain of all you can eat hot pot and Korean BBQ restaurants, is coming to Englewood this week. It’s replacing the shuttered Hook & Reel, which only opened last summer at the Palisades Court shopping center. With locations in East Brunswick, Union, Brooklyn – and 50+...
NJ.com

25-foot ‘Reclining Liberty’ finds a home in Liberty State Park

Two Statues of Liberty are now visible from Liberty State Park: The one most people are familiar with still rises from New York Harbor. And after a crowdfunded journey from Morningside Park in Harlem, another one, “Reclining Liberty,” can now be seen lying down in the state park on the Jersey City waterfront.
CBS New York

Geese invasion causing "health hazard" in N.J., some say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City residents are stepping into an unpleasant problem -- geese droppings all over public spaces and sidewalks."The geese have invaded like I've never seen before," Jersey City resident David Krell said.Thirty years living in Jersey City, and Krell says the geese have gotten out of hand."They're defecating all over the place," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.Krell snapped photos over the weekend of the mess left behind in Newport from Elephant Park to the sidewalks near the water. There, CBS2 saw plenty of geese congregating and even someone feeding them."I see people walking their dogs, walking...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy