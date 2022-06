WASHINGTON – Gun sales in Arizona have surged in recent years and experts say they could jump again, sparked by reports of multiple mass shootings around the U.S. FBI data shows that there were more than 4.3 million background checks on gun purchases in the state over the last decade, and one-third of those have come in just the last two years. The 61,899 firearms background checks conducted last month were the most for any April since at least 1999, according to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO