Buying your first home, especially in this market can be daunting. I know personally, that my rent is increasing by $200 a month. But anything I’d be interested in purchasing starts at $300,000 pre-bidding war. Comparable properties were $175-$200,000 just two years ago. So it comes as a surprise to me that North Carolina has two cities that rank as the best for starter homes. Yes, you read that correctly. Things may be bad here, but they could be a lot worse.

REAL ESTATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO