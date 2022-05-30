ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdowne, PA

Lansdowne Folk Club presents Shanna in a Dress June 9

 2 days ago

Lansdowne Folk Club presents Shanna in a Dress, a singer-songwriter known for songs that make you laugh and cry and special guest Bruce T. Carroll on Thursday, June 9, 2022. This will be the last show until concerts resume in September. Shanna in a Dress is...

