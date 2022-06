“Garden railways grown from the earth” perfectly describes the Enchanted Express, a new expansion of the train exhibit opening June 14, 2022 at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. The Enchanted Express railway station and three additional tracks make up the immersive installation located just uphill of the existing trains layout. Lending to its surroundings in nature, the architecture of a traditional train station combines with the features of a tree to create a “grown from the earth” look and feel. The new train station will transport and introduce children of all ages to a secret garden and charming forest with animal and insect residents that cohabitate together in the ecosystem.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO