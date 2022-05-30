Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 3:02AM CDT until May 30 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS

..WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may.
The National Weather Service has confirmed numerous tornadoes from the Memorial Day severe weather outbreak in Minnesota, including a long-track twister that carved a path through at least four counties – and it's possible that it was the same twister that caused severe damage in the small town of Forada.
(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the west central Minnesota town of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it was an E-F-2 rated tornado with wind gusts of 120 miles per hour that also produced multiple vortexes and carved at least a half-mile path. Sheriff’s deputies say the American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment on 101 properties and believe 29 are destroyed, 26 withstood major damage, 35 have minor damage and eleven are affected.
Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
(Milan MN-) Several parts of Minnesota are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on Memorial Day. One of the reported tornadoes damaged or destroyed 100 homes along Maple Lake in the Douglas County town of Forada . Authorities in Todd County reported that a twister ripped through Eagle Bend, damaging grain silos and other structures. The National Weather Service also received reports of tornadoes near Trosky, Jasper, Milan, Starbuck and Nelson. Many locations had 70 mile per hour winds, large hail and heavy rain and there was a 90 mile an hour wind reported in Appleton. There are still scattered power outages in Yellow Medicine, Pope and Chippewa Counties and the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office reports some road closures and power poles toppled.
ST. CLOUD -- Several lines of severe weather rolled through central Minnesota early Monday morning. The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at around 2:40 a.m. for Todd County. Throughout the morning that warning was extending to including Benton, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties. Hazards...
Damage reports are starting to come in after a line of severe storms brought high straight-line winds and tornadoes to Minnesota. Wind gusts of up to 90 mph have been reported in parts of the state, and there has also been visual confirmation of twisters in the area around Alexandria in west-central Minnesota.
(FOX 9) - The storm system sweeping through Minnesota Monday has led to delays in sandbagging operations in parts of northern Minnesota, where floodwaters are expected to rise for the next several days. Koochiching County halted its sandbagging effort due to lightning. "While it is frustrating to have to cease...
A potentially dangerous Memorial Day is on tap as a severe thunderstorms threaten nearly all of Minnesota, in addition to a potential tornado outbreak in western parts of the state. "A rare severe weather set up will be in place later today. We ask that people pay extra attention to...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June.
It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like.
We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal.
Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s.
There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes.
The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota.
One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported.
The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
The Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service is warning of a possible tornado outbreak in western Minnesota on Monday, using powerful language in its forecast discussion by saying the setup will be "favorable for the development of some potentially destructive and long track tornadoes." "This is a fairly...
Minnesotans will need to be aware of the weather the rest of the holiday weekend as there is potential for dangerous storms not only late Sunday night, but again with potentially a widespread severe weather outbreak on Memorial Day. Strong storms that moved through Minnesota early Sunday morning have weakened,...
UPDATE: 9:40 p.m. – Power has been restored to all customers as of 7:15 p.m. An Xcel Energy spokesperson says the outage was caused by a car hitting a piece of equipment. (KNSI) – More than 1,000 electric customers in south St. Cloud, Clear Lake and Clearwater lost power on Tuesday evening.
(FOX 9) - The unofficial start to summer weekend will certainly feel a lot like summer as heat, humidity and storm chances build. Saturday morning started off a little stormy and rainy, but gradual clearing will take over leading into a nice afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s, with winds out of the southwest 10-20 mph, at times a little gusty.
(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
