ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

The forgotten history of Memorial Day

By Richard Gardiner
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWAet_0fubGQnh00

Preparing to decorate graves on Decoration Day 1899. (Courtesy of the Library of Congress)

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country.

The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a holiday in which the nation honors its military dead.

Gen. John A. Logan , who headed the largest Union veterans’ fraternity at that time, the Grand Army of the Republic , is usually credited as being the originator of the holiday.

Civil War Union Gen. John A. Logan. (Courtesy of the Library of Congress)

Yet when General Logan established the holiday, he acknowledged its genesis among the Union’s former enemies, saying, “It was not too late for the Union men of the nation to follow the example of the people of the South.”

I’m a scholar who has written — with co-author Daniel Bellware — a history of Memorial Day . Cities and towns across America have for more than a century claimed to be the holiday’s birthplace, but we have sifted through the myths and half-truths and uncovered the authentic story of how this holiday came into being.

Generous acts bore fruit

During 1866, the first year of this annual observance in the South, a feature of the holiday emerged that made awareness, admiration and eventually imitation of it spread quickly to the North.

During the inaugural Memorial Day observances which were conceived in Columbus, Georgia , many Southern participants — especially women — decorated graves of Confederate soldiers as well as, unexpectedly, those of their former enemies who fought for the Union.

Shortly after those first Memorial Day observances all across the South, newspaper coverage in the North was highly favorable to the ex-Confederates.

“The action of the ladies on this occasion, in burying whatever animosities or ill-feeling may have been engendered in the late war towards those who fought against them, is worthy of all praise and commendation,” wrote one paper .

On May 9, 1866, the Cleveland Daily Leader lauded the Southern women during their first Memorial Day.

“The act was as beautiful as it was unselfish, and will be appreciated in the North.”

The New York Commercial Advertiser , recognizing the magnanimous deeds of the women of Columbus, Georgia, echoed the sentiment. “Let this incident, touching and beautiful as it is, impart to our Washington authorities a lesson in conciliation.”

Power of a poem

To be sure, this sentiment was not unanimous. There were many in both parts of the U.S. who had no interest in conciliation.

But as a result of one of these news reports, Francis Miles Finch , a Northern judge, academic and poet, wrote a poem titled “ The Blue and the Gray .” Finch’s poem quickly became part of the American literary canon . He explained what inspired him to write it:

“It struck me that the South was holding out a friendly hand, and that it was our duty, not only as conquerors, but as men and their fellow citizens of the nation, to grasp it.”

Finch’s poem seemed to extend a full pardon to the South: “They banish our anger forever when they laurel the graves of our dead” was one of the lines.

Almost immediately, the poem circulated across America in books, magazines and newspapers. By the end of the 19th century, school children everywhere were required to memorize Finch’s poem. The ubiquitous publication of Finch’s rhyme meant that by the end of 1867, the Southern Memorial Day holiday was a familiar phenomenon throughout the entire, and recently reunited, country.

General Logan was aware of the forgiving sentiments of people like Finch. When Logan’s order establishing Memorial Day was published in various newspapers in May 1868, Finch’s poem was sometimes appended to the order.

‘The blue and the grey’

It was not long before Northerners decided that they would not only adopt the Southern custom of Memorial Day, but also the Southern custom of “burying the hatchet.” A group of Union veterans explained their intentions in a letter to the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph on May 28, 1869:

“Wishing to bury forever the harsh feelings engendered by the war, Post 19 has decided not to pass by the graves of the Confederates sleeping in our lines, but divide each year between the blue and the grey the first floral offerings of a common country. We have no powerless foes. Post 19 thinks of the Southern dead only as brave men.”

Other reports of reciprocal magnanimity circulated in the North, including the gesture of a 10-year-old who made a wreath of flowers and sent it to the overseer of the holiday, Colonel Leaming, in Lafayette, Indiana, with the following note attached, published in The New Hampshire Patriot on July 15, 1868:

“Will you please put this wreath upon some rebel soldier’s grave? My dear papa is buried at Andersonville, (Georgia) and perhaps some little girl will be kind enough to put a few flowers upon his grave.”

President Abraham Lincoln’s wish that there be “malice toward none” and “charity for all” was visible in the magnanimous actions of participants on both sides, who extended an olive branch during the Memorial Day observances in those first three years.

Although not known by many today, the early evolution of the Memorial Day holiday was a manifestation of Lincoln’s hope for reconciliation between North and South.

This is an updated version of an article originally published on May 25, 2018. This article is republished from The Conversation . Read the original article .

The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
CBS New York

Events across Tri-State Area honor our heroes on Memorial Day

NEW YORK - It's a day for many people to relax on the Memorial Day holiday, but it's important to remember what the day is really all about. Monday we honor those who died in military service for our country. At Arlington National Cemetery, President Joe Biden attended a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier, where remains of soldiers who could not be identified are kept. After a laying a wreath there, Biden spoke to families about the heartache of the day. "Memorial Day is always a day where pain and pride are mixed together. We all know it sitting here. Jill and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Memorial Day proclamation – here it is

Memorial Day is May 30 this year; it’s observed on the last Monday of May. The day honors the brave men and women service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States. President Joe Biden marked the day with an official proclamation — an action taken by the president each year.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
BBC

Photographs of cemetery war dead on show for US Memorial Day

Visitors will see the faces of the war dead commemorated in an American cemetery during a special exhibition. "Faces of Cambridge" will take place at the Cambridge American Cemetery (CAAC) until US Memorial Day on 30 May. Photographs of personnel who lost their lives in World War Two will be...
FESTIVAL
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Celebrate Memorial Day holiday, but remember its purpose

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday established to mourn and remember the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. From 1868 to 1970 Memorial Day was observed on May 30, no matter what day of the week it fell on.
FESTIVAL
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
472
Followers
439
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy