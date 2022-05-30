ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – May 30, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 2 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 30 – June 5, 2022.

Grand Ole Opry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzzn6_0fubGMW100
photo from Grand Ole Opry Facebook

Tuesday, May 31, 7 pm

Grand Ole Opry House, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville

It’s a Nashville tradition not to miss. This week at the Grand Ole Opry see Carly Pearce, Bill Anderson, Connie Smith, Sam Williams and more.

Buy tickets here.

Shamarr Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ystml_0fubGMW100
photo from Exit/In

Thursday, June 2, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.” In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harry Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few.

Buy tickets here.

Teddy Thompson at City Winery

photo from City Winery

Thursday, June 2, 7 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Thompson is a singer-songwriter. He was heavily influenced not by folk music but by such artists as Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, and the Everly Brothers. This resulted in a unique voice that is at once rock and country, then pop and folk.

Buy tickets here.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307Azk_0fubGMW100
photo by Bobbi Rich

Friday, June 3, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

St. Paul & the Broken Bones will partner with Fitz and the Tantrums for a 17-date, co-headlining U.S. tour stopping at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville in support of their new album The Alien Coast.

Buy tickets here.

Nashville R&B Fest

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, June 4, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Nashville R&B Fest features Kevin Sweat, Tevin Camp, Tamar Braxton, and more.

Buy tickets here.

Texas Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFh8Y_0fubGMW100
photo from Texas Hill Facebook

Friday, June 3, 7 pm

Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Texas Hill is comprised of Craig Wayne Boyd, Casey James and Adam Wakefield. The group just released their first album called Heaven Down Here.

Buy tickets here.

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
