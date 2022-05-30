ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Columbia State Establishes Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Columbia State Community College Foundation recently established the Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship.

Dickey graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1998, where he then decided to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter. He started as a reserve firefighter for Lawrenceburg Fire Department in 2007 and eventually became full-time in 2010.

Jason was a dedicated firefighter and lost his life in the line of duty. He was known for his commitment and passion for the job.

“We recognize the sadness behind this scholarship established in Jason’s memory and hope there is a measure of comfort in knowing it will help students in the fire science, EMT or paramedic programs of study,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for Advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “His father expressed appreciation for the friends and community that helped make the scholarship possible.”

Established by Tim Dickey in honor of his son, the scholarship will be awarded to eligible students enrolled in fire science or emergency medical services, such as EMT or paramedic, at Columbia State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0q3c_0fubGKkZ00
Tim Dickey establishes scholarship in honor of his son, Jason W. Dickey through the Columbia State Foundation. Pictured (left to right): Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for Advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation and Tim Dickey.

The Columbia State Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports and partners with the college to positively impact student success and the communities in which it serves.

The post Columbia State Establishes Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups

MTSU chemistry professor and Women in STEM Center Director Judith Iriarte-Gross is the 2022 recipient of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network Excellence in Advocacy Award. Iriarte-Gross received the honor Tuesday, May 10, during the organization’s annual awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizing individuals for their efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. A […] The post MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Hardeman

Mary Margaret Hardeman, age 76 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Mt. Juliet Health Care. Born July 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Willard Clifford Smith and Katherine Craig Smith and was preceded in death by her brother, W.C. Smith. Margaret was a stock manager and long-time […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Hardeman appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Joe Derrick Widick

Joe Derrick Widick, age 74 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 in Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents. Derrick Widick & Margaret Womack Widick; son, Martin “Marty” Derrick Widick. Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Smith Widick; daughter, Mary Anne (Kevin) Walton; […] The post OBITUARY: Joe Derrick Widick appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Columbia, TN
Education
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Columbia, TN
Society
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High School Class of 2022 graduation | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It was the 115th commencement for Clarksville High School on Saturday. Close to 330 graduates made there way across the stage to receive their diplomas at the Dunn Center at Austin Peay State University.
WAFF

Wellstone planning to open new mental health facility this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new mental health facility is coming to North Alabama this summer. WellStone is building a Crisis Diversion Center next to its office on South Memorial Parkway. Currently, Wellstone has 12 different facilities across Madison and Cullman Counties, according to Jeremy Blair, the CEO of WellStone....
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Emt#Advancement
Wilson County Source

The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of Grand Hall Renovation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (May 31, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin – purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse – has released two renderings of the upcoming Grand Hall renovation, where the overall renovation of the 10-building campus will begin in a few weeks. […] The post The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of Grand Hall Renovation appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tennessee school voucher program stalls again

Considering the opposition to school vouchers within the educational community, it seemed all but a miracle in 2019 when the Tennessee General Assembly approved giving families in the worst school districts in the state public tax dollars for private school tuition. But even before Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Waives Registration Fee For Renewals

Henry County Clerk Donna Craig has issued this information for motorists:. The Tennessee General Assembly has waived the state registration fee for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals occurring between July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023. • It reduces a portion of state registration fees...
TENNESSEE STATE
103GBF

Paranormal Convention With a Passion for Animal Rescue is Coming to Tennessee

Haunted with a twist of rescuing animals? Where do I sign up??. A Haunting Convention With a Sweet Spot for Rescue Animals. Coming to Tennessee is Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con. It's a convention about all things paranormal, while also raising money to help rescue animals. Here's what Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con have to say about their convention on their Facebook page:
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
smokeybarn.com

June 16th: Pop Up Food Give Away In Robertson Co.

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Second Harvest Food Bank will have a Pop Up Food Give Away in Robertson County on June 16 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the Oakland Baptist Church on Hwy 76 E in Springfield, TN. Last month the organization fed 135 families...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Outdoor Pursuits Reels in $70K TWRA Grant to Pilot Fishing Program

MTSU’s Blake Osborn, outdoor pursuits coordinator for Middle Tennessee Outdoor Pursuits, or MTOP, knew True Blue students were interested in a university fishing program, and the slowdown during the pandemic allowed him to pursue it. “We also started collaborating with Abundant Life Adventure Club, made for Black professionals and entrepreneurs to recreate outside,” Osborn said. “They challenged me […] The post MTSU Outdoor Pursuits Reels in $70K TWRA Grant to Pilot Fishing Program appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro family without AC in apartment for weeks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week. Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
599
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy