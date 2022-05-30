ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia State Establishes Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship

Columbia State Community College Foundation recently established the Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship.

Dickey graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1998, where he then decided to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter. He started as a reserve firefighter for Lawrenceburg Fire Department in 2007 and eventually became full-time in 2010.

Jason was a dedicated firefighter and lost his life in the line of duty. He was known for his commitment and passion for the job.

“We recognize the sadness behind this scholarship established in Jason’s memory and hope there is a measure of comfort in knowing it will help students in the fire science, EMT or paramedic programs of study,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for Advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “His father expressed appreciation for the friends and community that helped make the scholarship possible.”

Established by Tim Dickey in honor of his son, the scholarship will be awarded to eligible students enrolled in fire science or emergency medical services, such as EMT or paramedic, at Columbia State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0q3c_0fubGJrq00
Tim Dickey establishes scholarship in honor of his son, Jason W. Dickey through the Columbia State Foundation. Pictured (left to right): Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for Advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation and Tim Dickey.

The Columbia State Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports and partners with the college to positively impact student success and the communities in which it serves.

