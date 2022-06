The 47-year-old mom says her young son was diagnosed with a rare nerve condition that causes extreme discomfort that does not ease. Unfortunately, the child has even begged his mother to get his leg amputated to ease his suffering. The condition is often referred to as ‘the suicide disease’ because there is no cure and limited effective treatments. The boy’s mother also said that even the slightest touch to the affected area causes severe pain. The boy’s mother also said that one doctor even said that her son might need his leg amputated because they were worried about blood flow and the lack of movement.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO