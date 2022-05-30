Breaking News: Essex, CA: Fatality vehicle rollover crash off westbound Interstate 40 just west of Essex Road.

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A wreck on southbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning sent a motorcyclist to the hospital via ambulance. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving two vehicles. The accident was reported at 9:30am, Tuesday May 31, 2022. Just before Highway 138 exit on southbound I-15. Two vehicles were involved in the collision were a sliver Toyota Corolla and a unknown type of motorcycle.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a pickup truck with fatalities versus a car along Interstate 40 just east of Five Mile Road. The crash was reported at around 12:36 p.m. PT on Monday, May 30th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run on South Broadmoor Drive. The suspect struck the victim around 7:00 a.m., in the area of East Palm Canyon and South Broadmoor Drive for reasons unknown. Upon impact, the involved driver immediately fled the scene before the authorities arrived at the scene. First responders declared...
15-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Cajalco Road. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at the Cajalco Road off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol, Camolina was a passenger in a sedan that lost control. The vehicle veered off the road onto the side of the freeway.
Multiple people injured after a traffic collision in Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. Five people received injuries after a crash Sunday night in Moreno Valley. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at 10:41 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard [...]
Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed through a wall and flew into the backyard of a home in La Verne Tuesday morning. The crash was first reported at around 9:20 a.m. on St. Mark Avenue, when the car jumped the curb and continued traveling through a wall and into the home's backyard.Neither of the victims were identified.As investigators continued to survey the scene, Baseline Road -- which runs adjacent to the rear of the home -- was closed. None of the residents suffered injury as a result of the crash. The cause of the accident wasn't immediately known.
A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 8:56 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to the area of 5th Street and Cooley Street. Pedestrian Jason Matthew Hernandez, 33, a resident of San...
Source: San Bernardino County Fire District (Information) Needles, California: A semi truck with trailer crashes into the back of a semi truck trailer crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station. Semi truck versus semi truck crash has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east...
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
A 7 year-old child has died after being struck by a boater impaired by alcohol on the Parker Strip near Buckskin State Park, according to law enforcement. On Sunday after 5 pm, boat patrol deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an unknown injury boat collision near Buckskin State Park on the Parker Strip. The child was swimming in the water near the shoreline when a boat struck them. Despite life saving measures, the child was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The crew of a Sheriff’s Department helicopter rescued a hiker who was clinging to the side of a cliff on Cucamonga Peak on May 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 12:30 p.m., Sheriff's Dispatch received a call from Jared Lopez, a 22-year-old resident...
LAKEVIEW, Calif., — Authorities say a man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash involving an offroad vehicle in the unincorporated community of Lakeview, between the cities of Perris and San Jacinto, Friday evening, May 28. The fatal accident occurred in the area of 5th Street and Yucca Avenue, according...
Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in Ontario Sunday evening. Ontario Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, a maroon Chevy Suburban, after their automated license plate reader determined it was stolen. The suspect initially pulled over before taking off on Grove Street, just south of Holt Boulevard at around 9:37 p.m., prompting officers to engage in pursuit. As the chase continued, California Highway Patrol officers also joined once the suspect entered the 60 Freeway. After nearly two hours, the suspected exited the freeway onto surface streets in Boyle Heights. Sky9 over the scene showed the vehicle traveling at extremely high speeds, often driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver sideswiped a vehicle parked on the side of the road as well. At around 11 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle -- as it kept moving -- and attempted to flee on foot. A woman occupant of the car was arrested promptly, and after a short time officers also detained the male driver.
PERRIS, Calif., — Authorities say a Perris homeowner who was attacked and pistol whipped during a home invasion robbery fought back against his three attackers, ultimately managing to disarm one of the gun-wielding assailants and holding him at gunpoint for responding deputies. The alleged suspects, two of whom were acquaintances of the victim according to officials, reportedly made arrangements to come over to the residence under a ruse, but ultimately planned to rob the victim of his money.
A suspect was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through San Bernardino in a stolen vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On May 30 at about 2:56 a.m., Deputy Tarankow from the Sheriff's Central Station located a stolen vehicle at a business at Baseline Street and N. Waterman Avenue. Tarankow initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Leonardo Hernandez, sped away and refused to pull over, the Sheriff’s Department said.
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 400 acres were scorched giving firefighters trouble putting out the Elk Fire, but new details suggest the fire was intentionally started. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed...
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station conducts Marine Enforcement Operation during the Memorial Day Weekend 2022 from...
Five children in Barstow reported to police that they were tortured by their aunt and uncle in Rialto, and on Wednesday, the couple was arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. The alleged abuse was reported to Rialto police in January after it surfaced in an August 2021 investigation by the Barstow Police Department, Rialto […]
LOMA LINDA, Calif. - A mother of an 8-year-old boy is upset after she says her son was maliciously bullied. Madeline Flores' son is currently at a hospital in Loma Linda and in serious condition. Her son Carter's injuries were so severe that doctors told the family that if they came to the hospital 12 hours later than their actual arrival time, the 8-year-old may have had to get his leg amputated.
