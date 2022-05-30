ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Breaking News: Essex, CA: Fatality vehicle rollover crash off westbound Interstate 40 just west of Essex Road.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: San Bernardino County Fire District (Information) Essex, California: A vehicle rollover crash has occurred off westbound Interstate 40 just...

zachnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Transported To The Hospital After Crash On I-15 before Hwy 138

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A wreck on southbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning sent a motorcyclist to the hospital via ambulance. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving two vehicles. The accident was reported at 9:30am, Tuesday May 31, 2022. Just before Highway 138 exit on southbound I-15. Two vehicles were involved in the collision were a sliver Toyota Corolla and a unknown type of motorcycle.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a pickup truck with fatalities versus a car along Interstate 40 just east of Five Mile Road.

Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a pickup truck with fatalities versus a car along Interstate 40 just east of Five Mile Road. The crash was reported at around 12:36 p.m. PT on Monday, May 30th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary...
NEEDLES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Deven Camolina Dead after Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Corona, CA]

15-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Cajalco Road. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at the Cajalco Road off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol, Camolina was a passenger in a sedan that lost control. The vehicle veered off the road onto the side of the freeway.
CORONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 40#Fatality#Vehicle Rollover#Traffic Accident#Medical Ambulance
CBS LA

Two killed after car crashes through wall, flies into backyard of house in La Verne

Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed through a wall and flew into the backyard of a home in La Verne Tuesday morning. The crash was first reported at around 9:20 a.m. on St. Mark Avenue, when the car jumped the curb and continued traveling through a wall and into the home's backyard.Neither of the victims were identified.As investigators continued to survey the scene, Baseline Road -- which runs adjacent to the rear of the home -- was closed. None of the residents suffered injury as a result of the crash. The cause of the accident wasn't immediately known. 
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 28

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 8:56 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to the area of 5th Street and Cooley Street. Pedestrian Jason Matthew Hernandez, 33, a resident of San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Semi truck with trailer crashes into the back of a semi truck trailer crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire District (Information) Needles, California: A semi truck with trailer crashes into the back of a semi truck trailer crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station. Semi truck versus semi truck crash has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east...
NEEDLES, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Scene Dies at Hospital

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
zachnews.net

Parker Strip, AZ: Boater from Indio, California arrested after child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater along the Colorado River near Buckskin Mountain State Park.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Seven year old dies after being struck by impaired boater on Parker Strip

A 7 year-old child has died after being struck by a boater impaired by alcohol on the Parker Strip near Buckskin State Park, according to law enforcement. On Sunday after 5 pm, boat patrol deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an unknown injury boat collision near Buckskin State Park on the Parker Strip. The child was swimming in the water near the shoreline when a boat struck them. Despite life saving measures, the child was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
PARKER, AZ
myrcns.com

Victim, 63, ID’d after fatal offroad vehicle crash in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Calif., — Authorities say a man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash involving an offroad vehicle in the unincorporated community of Lakeview, between the cities of Perris and San Jacinto, Friday evening, May 28. The fatal accident occurred in the area of 5th Street and Yucca Avenue, according...
LAKEVIEW, CA
CBS LA

Pair of stolen vehicle suspects arrested following pursuit through Ontario

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in Ontario Sunday evening. Ontario Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, a maroon Chevy Suburban, after their automated license plate reader determined it was stolen. The suspect initially pulled over before taking off on Grove Street, just south of Holt Boulevard at around 9:37 p.m., prompting officers to engage in pursuit. As the chase continued, California Highway Patrol officers also joined once the suspect entered the 60 Freeway. After nearly two hours, the suspected exited the freeway onto surface streets in Boyle Heights. Sky9 over the scene showed the vehicle traveling at extremely high speeds, often driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver sideswiped a vehicle parked on the side of the road as well. At around 11 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle -- as it kept moving -- and attempted to flee on foot. A woman occupant of the car was arrested promptly, and after a short time officers also detained the male driver. 
myrcns.com

Pistol whipped and suffering head injuries, victim disarms and detains Perris home invasion robbery suspect

PERRIS, Calif., — Authorities say a Perris homeowner who was attacked and pistol whipped during a home invasion robbery fought back against his three attackers, ultimately managing to disarm one of the gun-wielding assailants and holding him at gunpoint for responding deputies. The alleged suspects, two of whom were acquaintances of the victim according to officials, reportedly made arrangements to come over to the residence under a ruse, but ultimately planned to rob the victim of his money.
PERRIS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in stolen vehicle

A suspect was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through San Bernardino in a stolen vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On May 30 at about 2:56 a.m., Deputy Tarankow from the Sheriff's Central Station located a stolen vehicle at a business at Baseline Street and N. Waterman Avenue. Tarankow initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Leonardo Hernandez, sped away and refused to pull over, the Sheriff’s Department said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
kyma.com

Two arrested for allegedly starting the Elk Fire

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 400 acres were scorched giving firefighters trouble putting out the Elk Fire, but new details suggest the fire was intentionally started. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
zachnews.net

San Bernardino County, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station conducted their Marine Enforcement Operation during Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station conducts Marine Enforcement Operation during the Memorial Day Weekend 2022 from...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California 8-year-old seriously hurt, narrowly avoids leg amputation after bullying incident, mom says

LOMA LINDA, Calif. - A mother of an 8-year-old boy is upset after she says her son was maliciously bullied. Madeline Flores' son is currently at a hospital in Loma Linda and in serious condition. Her son Carter's injuries were so severe that doctors told the family that if they came to the hospital 12 hours later than their actual arrival time, the 8-year-old may have had to get his leg amputated.
LOMA LINDA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy