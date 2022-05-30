ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp appears in Sheffield at Jeff Beck gig ahead of defamation trial verdict

By Ben Beaumont-Thomas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnGYN_0fubB23N00
Johnny Depp leaving court last week. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on stage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck in Sheffield on Sunday night.

Singing and playing guitar, Depp performed covers of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing and Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, plus the John Lennon song Isolation, which he and Beck recorded a studio version of in 2020.

The performance comes amid his high-profile US court case against ex-wife Amber Heard, brought by Depp, who accuses Heard of defamation after she published an article in the Washington Post that referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has countersued.

For seven weeks, a jury listened to allegations of abuse from both parties towards the other, and will deliberate on a verdict after reconvening on 31 May.

Depp has long dabbled in rock music, including with his supergroup Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. In 2015, they recorded with Paul McCartney, and Depp appears in the video for McCartney’s song My Valentine, also playing guitar. Footage from that performance, part of McCartney’s live set since 2013, has been screened during McCartney’s US tour amid the Depp trial, though McCartney has not commented on the case.

On releasing their version of Isolation in 2020, Beck said: “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year … you’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while”. There have been no further releases since Isolation, however.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
John Lennon
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Surprising reason Johnny Depp WON'T be in court when trial verdict is read

After weeks of high drama and intense media scrutiny, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard await the jury's verdict in their defamation case. The closing arguments were delivered on Friday after which the seven jurors were instructed to begin their legal deliberations. WATCH: Inside Johnny Depp's family life. A...
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Rock Music#The Washington Post#Isolation
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

294K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy