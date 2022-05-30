ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ted Baker Rises on Report Juicy Couture Owner Nears Takeover

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Shares in Ted Baker rose 3.1% on Monday following a report that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands is the British fashion chain's preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a 300 million pound ($379.35 million)...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

