ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK's Sainsbury's to invest 500 mln pounds over two years to soften price rises

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpEBV_0fub7Pd200

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said on Monday it was stepping up its efforts to keep a lid on prices and it would spend 500 million pounds ($631.4 million) over the two years to March 2023 to keep down the cost of core goods.

Surging prices are causing the biggest squeeze on household incomes since at least the 1950s in Britain, where grocery price inflation hit 7% over the four weeks to May 15, its highest level in 13 years, according to industry data.

Last week, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a latest round of support for households hit by surging energy bills.

Supermarket groups typically try to keep down the prices of so-called known-value items, which are familiar to shoppers, while pushing up other prices. read more

"Our commitment to saving money and reinvesting where it can make the biggest difference to customers means we are now able to commit a total of over 500 million pounds to lower prices and help customers manage inflation," said Sainsbury's.

The amount includes investment in prices during the last financial year plus money that will be committed this financial year to March 2023.

Sainsbury's said its investment was focused on items such as milk, eggs, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables and key household essentials.

"We are relentlessly focused on driving savings that can be reinvested into keeping food prices low," chief executive Simon Roberts said.

Sainsbury's says it is keeping its prices increases lower than those of its major peers while winning market share on a volume basis. However, on a sales value basis, monthly industry data has shown Sainsbury's losing market share. read more

Last month, market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) and Sainsbury's both warned of lower profit this year.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK regulator probes Royal Mail's failure to meet delivery targets

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's communications regulator Ofcom launched a probe on Tuesday into Royal Mail's (RMG.L) failure to meet targets in the past year, the latest hurdle for the post and parcel delivery firm as it also grapples with union disputes. Royal Mail said earlier this month it...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

BoE's Cunliffe says seeing evidence of slowdown in housing market

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday the central bank was seeing evidence of a slowdown in the housing market. "We see evidence of a slowdown in the housing market. There are some straws in the wind that show the market is starting to turn," Cunliffe said in an interview with ITV News.
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Scotland outstrips Europe and UK on inward investment

Scotland outpaced both Europe and the UK as a whole last year as a destination for foreign investors, according to a new report. The latest EY Scotland Attractiveness Survey revealed 122 inward investment projects were secured in Scotland in 2021, up from 107 the previous year. The 14% increase compared...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

UK regulator warns takeover of Jus-Rol could push up pastry prices

The takeover of the Jus-Rol brand by a French-owned rival pastry maker could harm competition, resulting in higher prices and lower-quality products for customers, a UK watchdog has warned. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was particularly concerned about potential price rises for Jus-Rol items – which include dough...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Mln#Investment#Uk#British#Finance
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
AFP

Cost-of-living crisis forces more Brits to foodbanks

On an overcast morning in Bradford, northern England, a steady stream of locals arrive at a foodbank to collect produce parcels described as "a lifesaver" during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. "Places like (this) here in Bradford are a lifesaver.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Two directors of Brazil teak investment firm convicted in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Two company directors behind a fraudulent green investment scheme in Brazil were convicted on Tuesday by a London jury of defrauding about 2,000 investors out of around 37 million pounds ($47 million). Andrew Skeene and Omari Bowers were found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to defraud and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Postbox toppers appear in the South East

Decorative postbox toppers have appeared in villages and towns across the South East, as preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee continue. Miniature Queens, beefeaters and woolly corgis can be seen on postboxes from Battle, East Sussex, to Gravesend, Kent. The decorations reflect national celebrations of the Queen's 70-year reign. Similar...
U.K.
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

German inflation reaches 8.7% in May on energy prices

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German inflation rose more than expected in May, pushed up by ever-rising energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine, data showed on Monday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased an annual...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Test-case Angolan bank IPO prices at top of range

LUANDA, June 1 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of a 10% stake in Angola’s largest private bank BAI, seen as a test case in a far-reaching privatisation push, has been priced at the top of an indicated range, BAI said on Wednesday. The southern African country is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain approves plans for new Shell North Sea gas field

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's regulator on Wednesday approved Shell's (SHEL.L) revised plan to develop a North Sea natural gas field as the government seeks to boost domestic energy output following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, Shell welcomed the decision and said it plans to move ahead...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Tesla delays deliveries of long-range models in U.S.

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is delaying U.S. deliveries of certain long-range models by up to a month, its website showed on Wednesday, as the electric-car maker tries to steer itself through supply-chain issues and disruptions in China operations. New orders for Model Y will be delivered between...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy