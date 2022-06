GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An approaching cold front will move through the northern half of Eastern NC this morning and will only be noticed with a wind shift. As the front enters the southern part of the area Friday afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to form along the boundary created between the warm and cold air masses. The threat of severe weather will be low but can’t be completely ruled out. If storms do turn severe, we will likely be faced with damaging straight line winds. Highs today will hit the mid to upper 80s with winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest through the day. It will be a First Alert Weather Day as some southern counties may see significant rainfall and some brief, gusty winds.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO