ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott booed as he arrives at site of Uvalde shooting

By David Edwards
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yf45r_0fub3Xpg00

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) faced heckling and jeers on Sunday as he arrived to meet President Joe Biden at the site of a school shooting in Uvalde.

In videos shared on Twitter, members of the crowd could be heard booing Abbott by name as he wheeled passed the Robb Elementary school sign.

Abbott was later seen speaking with the president. The governor has faced criticism for loosening gun regulations in the years before the shooting in Uvalde.

Watch the video clips below or at this link.

Comments / 2

Saint Petersburg Me
2d ago

And Texas lives this mess, push that wheel chair in front of a train..... right wingers lies all the time....a Putin buddy.

Reply
3
AP_001088.eb818ee863d9483297cee97bd314df13.1134
2d ago

How do our children cope with these issues. Service members suffers from PTSD, they were trained to protect. Don’t know if our children will be coming home fro schoolWe need HELP!!!!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
Salon

Parents of murdered Uvalde students refuse to meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Uvalde, Texas, ten-year-old Alexandra "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio was among the 19 children who were shot and killed by a gunman during the Robb Elementary School massacre on Tuesday, May 24. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has offered to meet with the child's parents, Kimberly Mata Rubio and Felix Rubio, but they have declined his offer.
TEXAS STATE
todayuknews.com

Has Texas turned on Greg Abbott?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was met with boos and jeers when he arrived in Uvalde on Sunday, days after the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history. “We need change, governor,” a man can be heard shouting in a video of the moment that has since gone viral.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas teachers union, other groups protest Ted Cruz over gun stance

AUSTIN, Texas - A group representing nearly 70,000 teachers joined together with other organizations for a march to Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's Austin office over his stance on guns. In a news release, the Texas American Federation of Teachers said the march was being held to send a...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booing#School Shooting#Elementary School#Politics State#Politics Governor#Robb Elementary
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Questions remain in authorities handling of Uvalde, Texas massacre

Following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the fallout continues for the school police chief, Pete Arredondo, who investigators say made the call to wait before taking down the shooter. The Uvalde City Manager also told NBC News that Arredondo was recently elected to the Uvalde City Council, but will not be sworn in tomorrow as planned. The chief has not issued any comment since the shooting.May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
garlandjournal.com

Texas CD30 voting: Jasmine Crockett wins race to replace U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Tuesday defeated Jane Hope Hamilton in the Democratic Party runoff to replace the retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congress. Crockett will meet the winner of the Republican runoff for Texas’ 30th Congressional District. In that contest, James Rodgers defeated James Harris, according to unofficial results early Wednesday. The Dallas district is heavily Democratic, so Crockett is considered a cinch to win the November general election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy