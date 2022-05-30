Tornado Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Brown; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Sibley County in central Minnesota Southeastern Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Martin County in south central Minnesota Brown County in south central Minnesota Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Renville County in central Minnesota Northwestern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 505 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Jeffers to Mountain Lake to near Jackson In Jackson County, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Springfield and Comfrey around 515 PM CDT. Trimont around 520 PM CDT. Sleepy Eye and Morgan around 525 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Butterfield, Franklin, New Ulm, St. James, Fairfax, Lafayette, Winthrop, Hector, Gibbon, Buffalo Lake and Hanska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

