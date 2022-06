Help us ‘spot the spot’ this spring and summer! The spotted lanternfly (SLF) is a non-native invasive insect that has recently been found in Ohio. It feeds on many different plants, but is especially fond of grapevines, making it a threat to Ohio’s grape and wine industry. It also commonly feeds on the non-native tree-of-heaven. Immature SLF are active in the spring and are less than an inch in length and black or black and red with white spots. Adults appear in summer and fall and are about an inch long and are gray with black spots.

