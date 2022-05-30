ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBA play-offs: Jayson Tatum stars as Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat to reach NBA Finals

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Jayson Tatum's best moments in the Boston Celtics' 100-96 win...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend: Ella Mai

Jayson Tatum is one of the most exciting young superstars in the NBA. He’s a corner piece of the Boston Celtics franchise and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. When it comes to his dating life, he’s been in numerous relationships over the last few years. We’ve all seen his adorable young son Deuce, who Tatum had when he was just 19-years-old with his ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell. However, the Celtics standout has been dating British R&B singer Ella Mai since. With that being said, we’re taking an in-depth look at Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend Ella Mai.
BOSTON, NY
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had 3-Word Message For Jayson Tatum After Game 7

Miami came up just short in the Game 7's finals seconds, but that didn't stop Heat star Jimmy Butler from giving Jayson Tatum and the Celtics their respects once the clock hit double-zeroes. "It's your time," Butler told the 24-year-old after the 100-96 loss. Both Tatum and Butler put up...
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston in...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Nia Long's Reaction To Game 7 Win Goes Viral

Nia Long was fired up after watching the Boston Celtics hold on to their lead at the end of Game 7 on Sunday night. They survived a serious push from the Miami Heat and were able to secure their berth in the NBA Finals with a 100-96 win. Long posted...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Nia Long Was Trending After Game 7 On Sunday Night

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?. Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Al Horford Dealing With Tough Family Heartbreak

Al Horford wasn't his usual self on Friday night against the Miami Heat and everybody noticed it. He finished with only three points on 1-of-8 shooting as the Celtics fell to the Heat, 111-103 in Game 6. They had a chance to close the series out but instead, it's now going back to Miami for a Game 7.
BOSTON, MA

