Power outages reported in Southeastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple power outages have been reported across southeastern South Dakota, following a line of thunderstorms that came through early Monday morning.

Xcel Energy is reporting outages across Minnehaha County including Sioux Falls, Brandon and Dell Rapids. Centerville and Marion are also reporting outages according to the Outage Map from Xcel Energy.

There are several outages according to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.

Outages are being reported through the SDREA across several counties in southeastern South Dakota including Union, Lincoln, Minnehaha and several others.

