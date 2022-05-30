ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND

Power outages reported in Southeastern South Dakota

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5UUB_0fub2NDR00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple power outages have been reported across southeastern South Dakota, following a line of thunderstorms that came through early Monday morning.

Storm system includes tornado warnings

Xcel Energy is reporting outages across Minnehaha County including Sioux Falls, Brandon and Dell Rapids. Centerville and Marion are also reporting outages according to the Outage Map from Xcel Energy.

There are several outages according to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.

Outages are being reported through the SDREA across several counties in southeastern South Dakota including Union, Lincoln, Minnehaha and several others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

McKennan Park residents frustrated about power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the last few weeks, residents in eastern South Dakota have experienced severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and a derecho. In addition to damage, power outages have become frequent especially for one Sioux Falls neighborhood. The McKennan Park neighborhood is just one of many that has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Four Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed in northeast South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down on Memorial Day in northeastern South Dakota. A preliminary damage report from surveyors says three of the tornadoes touched down in Deuel County, and one touched down in Grant County. The strongest was...
ABERDEEN, SD
CBS Minnesota

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile Wide

Originally published May 31 FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — Families across Minnesota are cleaning up from Memorial Day storms they won’t soon forget. At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most devastating of the four — and EF-2 — struck the town of Forada, located a few miles south of Alexandria. The survey team has confirmed EF-2 damage with max winds of 120 mph in Forada, MN. The team also found evidence of a multiple vortexes and a path width of at least a half mile. #mnwx https://t.co/uexZ39EWns — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities)...
FORADA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Thunderstorms#Weather#Xcel Energy#Union#Lincoln#Minnehaha#Keloland Com
B102.7

17 Hours Without Electricity After Sioux Falls Tornado

We never think about how a storm could affect us, but it may be time to invest in a generator after this weekend in Sioux Falls when we spent most of a day without power. Waking up to thunder, lightning, gale-force winds, and the tornado siren at 2:00 AM Sunday was not what we had planned for over the Memorial Day weekend. And many Sioux Falls residents experienced the same thing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cleans up after early morning storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls woke up to damage from storms that rumbled-through early Monday morning. The early morning thunderstorms in eastern South Dakota brought damaging winds, causing some significant damage in parts of Sioux Falls. Hidden Paradise Kennels over by the State Penitentiary saw...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Weekend storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a stormy Memorial Day across northeast South Dakota. Severe thunderstorms packing strong winds in excess of 60 miles an hour and heavy rain led to some street flooding (pictured) in Watertown Monday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of more than two inches were reported in Watertown. Trained weather...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Roads under water following Monday’s storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are reminding drivers to use caution while driving on flooded roadways after Monday’s severe weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says water was covering portions of SD Highway 123 near Wilmot on Monday evening. They’re reminding drivers to be aware of road conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

Rolling blackouts a possibility this summer for North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The country’s power grids will be tested this summer as some utilities are facing energy generation shortfalls, which could lead to rolling blackouts. This could also affect people in North Dakota. While North Dakota’s utility companies are meeting the demand for daily energy production, customers...
WILLISTON, ND
kelo.com

Sioux Falls area in enhanced risk for severe weather through the overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Round two of severe weather is expected later tonight and into the overnight hours. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the parts of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are in an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two are possible with these severe storms. Storms could approach the Sioux Falls area by eight o’clock tonight. The third round of severe weather could develop as early as midday on Memorial Day in central South Dakota. With plenty of camping and other outdoor activities, the weather service is advising keeping a close eye on the weather. Check often for forecast changes through the holiday weekend. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service addressed the severe weather threat earlier on Facebook. Watch at the following link:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Thousands currently without power in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Thousands of residents in Sioux Falls are currently without power after powerful winds ripped through the city this morning. According to Xcel Energy, over 9,500 customers are experiencing outages across the entirety of the city. So far, no estimate has been provided on when...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) UPDATE - Authorities say no one was hurt after an F-16 fighter jet experienced a rough landing at the Sioux Falls airfield. Tuesday afternoon’s incident at Joe Foss Field was the second recent accident involving a South Dakota Air National Guard jet experiencing landing issues. The previous incident occurred May 11.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KARE

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
kelo.com

Tornado sirens did go off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –Another storm in the Sioux Falls area has caused more damage, this time the tornado sirens did go off. Emergency Manager for the City of Sioux Falls Regan Smith told Kelo.com News, that there was a tornado warning issued for the extreme eastern side of the city and that triggered the siren system to sound, he wasn’t aware of a tornado in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy