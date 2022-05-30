ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in White and Taupe Colorway

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas released yet another iteration of its classic, crisp white Air Force 1 Low. The summer staple is returning with a new colorway that features taupe accents throughout the shoe....

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

When the holidays come around, sneaker lovers start to build up a substantial amount of excitement as Jordan Brand will typically end the year off with some retro bangers. The tradition for the brand is to always release a special Air Jordan 11 colorway whether it be a classic or a modernized variation, and this year this “Cherry” colorway seen above is getting an official launch.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 36 "Global Game"

Following the release of an Air Jordan 8 earlier last winter, Washington Wizards star Rui Hachimura now reveals another similarly-themed collaboration with Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 36 “Global Games.” The upcoming performance pairs continue to pay homage to Hachimura’s Japanese roots, arriving in a dried clay works-like makeup with bright red piping accents and Kanji text. Pull tabs on the tongue arrive in a traditional gridded design, featuring mismatched Jumpman and Hachimura’s samurai logos, which were designed by his mother in honor of Hachimura’s family name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Taupe Colorway#The Nike Air Force 1
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"

Following an Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown” PE that surfaced earlier this year, another Air Jordan 6 colorway celebrating the Hoyas is on the way. The Jordan Brand-sponsored Georgetown University is no stranger to sharing its colors with classic Nike and Jordan silhouettes. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High 85 and Dunk Low are just two models to feature the university’s official “Georgetown Blue” and “Georgetown Gray” in the past year.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike’s N7 Collection Is Introducing a New Air Max 95

Nike’s N7 imprint – the initiative that supports Native American and Indigenous youth culture across the nation – has seen collaborations with sporing stars Lauren Schad and Kyrie Irving on sneakers that look to champion the communities they come from. Now, the N7 collection welcomes a new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Zen Master"

Active is one adjective that can best describe the energy of the Air Jordan 4 this year as it has already been released in a slew of striking colorways and has an array of iterations that are in line to drop in the coming months. One of the latter is the Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” which, after surfacing via early imagery at the top of 2022 has now been revealed via official images.
MICHAEL JORDAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Here Is the First Look at the Jordan Two Trey "Raptors"

Since revealing its new hybrid Jordan Brand model, the Jordan Two Trey which is inspired by seven different classic silhouettes, has arrived in a “Raptors” color scheme. The shoe, which is constructed in mixed mesh, synthetic and patent leather mudguards as well as AJ11-inspired branding on the label and tongues. The silhouette comes in an all-black base that sits atop a white midsole and red rubber outsole with additional purple details on the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel tabs. The shoe takes on the colorway of the traditional Toronto Raptors branding. The design is also a nod to the “Raptors” Air Jordan 7 color blocking.
APPAREL
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
Complex

Preview RAL7000Studio x Gushers Crazy Custom Sneaker Before ComplexLand

In anticipation of Gushers’ upcoming custom sneaker drop at ComplexLand 3.0—and another next level metaverse experience—Complex traveled to Italy to collaborate with RAL7000Studio in creating a liquid-filled, Gushers-inspired sneaker for this special partnership. As the design collective’s most exclusive run yet, the RAL7000Studio x Gushers sneakers incorporate...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Space Jam"

The classic Air Jordan 11 continues to be an inspiration for upcoming Jordan Brand silhouettes. Recently, the brand’s newest model, the Two Trey was revealed and showcased many of the Jordan 11 design elements fused into the silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is...
APPAREL
SPY

The 14 Hottest Nike Sneakers for Summer 2022 — Get Them Before They’re Sold Out

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is here, which means it’s officially time to revamp your wardrobe and footwear for the warm weather. That said, we can’t think of a better way to get started than checking out some of the best Nike sneakers for summer 2022. Here at SPY, we know a thing or two about finding the best Nike sneakers available. We’ve scoured their website and kept a close eye on their SNKRS site (which previews and...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Starfish" Gets New Rumored Release Date

Every single year, the sneaker world is given an impressive number of Air Jordan 1 colorways. This makes a whole lot of sense when you consider how the Jordan 1 is one of the best shoes of all time. It is a silhouette that will forever be timeless, and fans cannot get enough of it. The Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz is always giving us teasers, and recently they provided another for the "Starfish" colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Crocodile”

It took a while for Crocs to be cool, and a lot of the credit should be directed towards the name of Salehe Bembury, the footwear dynamo who has been easily killing it with the several collaborative projects he’s embarked on for the last half decade. Knighted as one of 2021’s best sneaker releases (the word sneaker being used rather leniently), his Crocs Pollex Clog has garnered praise from both the footwear and architecture world for a design that seemingly blends modern and organic.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy