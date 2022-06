Artist LeAnne Ries makes use of the term liminality to title her exhibit at the Boxx Gallery in Tieton. She says the word defines being on a threshold or between two places. Ries states that she “explores motifs of liminality and transition — the sea — the end of land at the end of things, the edge, and the beginning of something new.” In her work “The Restless Sea,” waves rise up and lap, and “just at a glance, you know they are moving on.”

TIETON, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO