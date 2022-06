Florida’s common day by day COVID-19 circumstances climbed one other 11% up to now week — the 10th consecutive week that infections have gone up. Hospitalizations jumped one other 21% over the identical seven-day interval of Might 21-27. Which means 10 counties, containing almost half of the state’s 22 million residents, have “high” community levels of COVID-19, based on federal tips. The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention recommends that residents put on masks in public indoor settings in Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Seashore, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO