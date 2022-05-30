ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man challenges community on Memorial Day’s true meaning

By Megan Lee
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxQLV_0fuazm5h00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day weekend usually calls for burgers on the grill, lots of swimming, and maybe some fireworks too, but it’s much more than that.

Memorial Day is the day we honor those who gave their lives serving our country.

2022 Local Memorial Day events

Danny Drummond, of Youngstown, challenges everyone to take a moment today to remember the lives lost. His uncle died in the Vietnam War.

“My grandpa and a couple of my uncles were gone for the weekend and two Marines showed up at the door in a government car. They knew something. They knew right away,” Drummond said.

Drummond explained everything his mom endured as she lost her brother Lance Corporal Michael Joseph Courtney to war. He was killed in action at just 19 years old, about three months before he was scheduled to return back to the Valley.

“My grandma losing a young son. My mom is from a huge family, but a mother’s not supposed to bury their child. I am sure it was with her forever,” he said.

Drummond’s uncle has always been someone he has looked up to.

“A lot of kids have idols growing up like sports figures, role models, heroes. I was lucky enough that my uncle was one. I wish I could have met him, but the sacrifice he gave I will never forget that,” Drummond said.

Jeff Vrabl, Jr., with the American Legion Post in Poland echoed the thought that Memorial Day is not about picnics but about remembering.

Memorial Day is the day we remember those who were killed fighting for us. It’s not about picnics. It’s not about sales at the mattress store. It’s not about sales at a school. It’s about guys who died to make all that possible,” Vrabel said.

As Drummond went through old letters his uncle had written to his mother just days before dying, he reflected on the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“When you’re outside today having your hamburgers and hot dogs or if you’re lucky enough to get a steak, just remember that although it is a day off from work, it’s a day to remember the sacrifice and the death of the men that died with their blood to give that freedom to get up every day and do what you want.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

