AEW's Tony Khan 'not going to comment' on MJF situation

By Ethan Renner
f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW general manager and head of creative Tony Khan issued a "no comment" when asked about MJF at the post-Double or Nothing media scrum. The first question asked of Khan during his solo portion of the...

Financial World

Bryan Danielson: That’s the reason I’m in AEW

Bryan Danielson is a man who has shown on the wrestling scene how much he can and what a star he is. One of the main topics right now is the Texas school shooting, so Danielson talked about it, but also about the contract at AEW. “It’s interesting, I’ve always...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Much Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance Costs

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed during a media scrum how expensive the “Cody Elevator” style entrance is for the company, it was used for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s entrance to the ring at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing, and she has since renamed it. Here is what Khan and Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Member Of NJPW’s Bullet Club Travels To Vegas Ahead Of AEW ‘Double Or Nothing’

It looks as though the recent run-ins between AEW and NJPW talent are just getting started ahead of next month’s “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view. As seen in the tweet below, The Bullet Club’s Chase Owens took to social media earlier today and revealed that he’s in Las Vegas ahead of tonight’s AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view in the same city. He hints that he may be making an appearance by writing, “Let’s have a little fun today!!” in his caption.
411mania.com

Update On MJF’s Possible Status For AEW Dynamite

A new report has an interesting note on MJF’s potential status for this week’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the AEW star, whose status for Double or Nothing became a topic of speculation due to his issues with the company, has been spotted in LAX. This week’s Dynamite takes place from the Forum in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

How WWE Are Believed to Be Feeling About the MJF and AEW Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, earlier this year, it was reported that MJF was unhappy with his AEW contract and demanded a raise. Wade Keller explained how many in WWE are believed to be feeling about the situation during his audio update on PWTorchVIP.com. “A source within WWE with knowledge of...
WWE
PWMania

Is MJF Finished in All Elite Wrestling?

This past Saturday night, news made its way across social media that MJF had no showed his Fan Fest Meet and Greet during AEW’s Double or Nothing Weekend in Las Vegas. After this, news developed further, saying he was gambling in a Vegas casino and not in contact at all with AEW. Then, the most eyebrow-raising of them all, that he had booked a plane ticket out of Vegas and back home for Saturday night, planning to not show up for the big show 24 hours later. The drama continued on the day of the show, continuing to report a lack of communication between the two parties, and that MJF was not backstage until almost immediately before his match went on. He showed up late, dressed, did his job, and immediately left the arena to head back to Long Island.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Claims AEW Double or Nothing Set A PPV Record, Angrily Reacts To Eric Bischoff’s Claim of CM Punk As a ‘Financial Flop’

Eric Bischoff and CM Punk got into it earlier this month after CM Punk told wrestling fans not to listen to podcasts with “old head bad takes.” Bischoff took shots at Punk’s MMA career and then later on his own podcast, called Punk a “financial flop” for AEW. During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum last night, AEW CEO Tony Khan angrily reacted to Bischoff’s comments, saying that Double or Nothing set a PPV record and credited CM Punk for that. Tony Khan said (via Fightful):
WWE
ComicBook

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Arrives in AEW During Double or Nothing

Andrade El Idolo interrupted AEW's Double or Nothing broadcast on Sunday night with a special announcement. The former NXT Champion was frustrated that the Andrade Family Office had become a group of losers and that he always hated the name. He decided it was time to bring in a new business partner and his close personal friend, "El Toro Blanco" Rush. El Idolo then posed with the former Ring of Honor World Champion.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Pulled From TV

It’s been a big weekend for All Elite Wrestling as the Double or Nothing pay-per-view aired live on Sunday night. However, on Saturday fans were talking about the fact that MJF no showed a meet and greet, and there was a lot of talk about his status with AEW. MJF did show up for his match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing, but after the show Tony Khan noted that he would not be commenting on the MJF situation.
WWE
Wrestling World

What could happen next between MJF and Tony Khan? Dave Meltzer's hypothesizes

After AEW Double Or Nothing where MJF faced Wardlow, one of the famous personalities in the world of wrestling Dave Meltzer has revealed several details about the future of Superstar AEW. During all this time, MJF has made no secret of its contractual situation with the AEW and has made it known to everyone, including its possible suitors, that in 2024 it will be available to the highest bidder.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

AEW Fight Forever Roster Update Provided by Tony Khan

News regarding AEW Fight Forever, All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, has been slowly revealed over the past few months. The title was officially confirmed in April, two more roster additions were made via gameplay teasers last month and insider reporting has given hints as to the game's release date and roster size. AEW president Tony Khan was on The Corner podcast with Andreas Hale this week and gave another update, confirming that recent signings will be included when the game launches and that more will be added via DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

Tomohiro Ishii Faces Big Damo On 6/4 NJPW STRONG

The lineup is set for Saturday's NJPW STRONG. NJPW announced that the June 4 episode of NJPW STRONG Mutiny will be headlined by Tomohiro Ishii taking on Big Damo. Plus, Alex Zayne teams with Christopher Daniels to take on Bullet Club members El Phantasmo & Chris Bey. The opening contest will see KEITA & Yuya Uemura squaring off against Kevin Blackwood & Lucas Riley.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins brawl

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a wild pull-apart brawl on Raw's go-home show for Hell in a Cell. In advance of their Hell in a Cell match this Sunday, Rhodes and Rollins brawled through the crowd and back to the ringside arena, including Rhodes tackling Rollins through the barricade. Officials tried to break up the brawl multiple times until they were finally successful, with Rhodes and Rollins repeatedly going after each other.
WWE
Yardbarker

Hikuelo, Darby Allin added to ten-man tag match for AEW Dynamite

NJPW’s Hikuelo and Darby Allin have been added to what was formerly an eight-man tag team match, and a ten-man tag team match before that. Tony Khan announced tonight that Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy have picked Hikuleo (Cole) and Allin (Hardy) to replace them in the match. Allin will now join Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, and Matt Hardy as they will take on Hikuleo, reDragon, and The Young Bucks on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
LOS ANGELES, CA

