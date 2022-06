This week, Metro Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive out of the city of Richmond. The Richmond City Police Department needs your help in locating 37-year-old Jermarcus Taylor. He is about 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent the 1100 block of St. Peter Street and has an address in the city of Richmond. He has multiple felony warrants on file.

