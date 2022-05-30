ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Wappinger woman dies after alleged stabbing

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

WAPPINGER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – After hearing that a woman had been injured at a house in Wappinger, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded around 5:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the woman had suffered from stab wounds. She was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she later passed away.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene at first but was tracked down and arrested in the City of Poughkeepsie later in the day. At this time, there is no threat to public safety, according to police.

The investigation is currently in its beginning stages, and no further information has been released in order to protect its integrity. Specific details will be released at a later time as the investigation progresses.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the New York State Police, City of Poughkeepsie Police, Town of Poughkeepsie Police, and Town of Hyde Park Police. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (845) 486-3800, via the tip line at (845) 605-2583, or by email at dcsotips@gmail.com . All information will be kept confidential.

