Warm Memorial Day, Stray Shower Possible

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- Overnight we will have mostly clear and mild conditions. Lows will range from the middle 60s in the Upstate to near 60 in the mountains. On Monday, Memorial Day, the weather will cooperate for remembrances and outdoor activities. Expect another very warm day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures about 5-8 degrees above average. There is a slight chance for a few isolated mountain showers and thunderstorms, otherwise conditions will remain dry. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the Upstate to the low to mid 80s in the mountains. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO