Environment

Warm Memorial Day, Stray Shower Possible

By Bob Trihy
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For today, Memorial Day, the weather will cooperate for remembrances and outdoor activities. Expect another day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a tad warmer, in the upper 80s for the...

