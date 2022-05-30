ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...

Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 13:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, Jensen Beach, Port Saint Lucie River Park, Nettles Island, Indian River Estates, Hutchinson Island South and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE POLK RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

