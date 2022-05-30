ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diablo Immortal release times and pre-load confirmed

By Callum Bains
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3EYA_0fuaupAl00
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo Immortal is almost here. The next entry in the acclaimed action RPG series will be hitting screens on Thursday, June 2, with Blizzard having now unveiled exactly when it will launch across timezones.

You don’t have to wait for its release to get in on the action, however. PC players can pre-load Diablo Immortal right now, letting you jump straight into Sancturay when the free-to-play multiplayer game goes live.

Although Diablo Immortal will release on Android and iOS devices at the same time it launches on PC, there'll be a slight difference between them. The PC port will release in open beta, as the development team irons outs a few final technical creases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cg4iz_0fuaupAl00
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo Immortal release time

Diablo Immortal will release at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Thursday, June 2. If you’re playing in Australia, you’ll be able to jump into the game at 3am AEST on Friday, June 3.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Blizzard said some players might see the game appear on the Google Play and Apple App Store as early June 1. This, it says, is due to how games are rolled out across mobile platforms, but you shouldn't bank on an early appearance.

Check out this snazzy infographic to see when the game launches in your region at a glance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfM6z_0fuaupAl00
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo Immortal preload

If you’re planning on opening the gates of Hell on PC, you can pre-load Diablo Immortal now. Head over to the Battle.net download page (opens in new tab) to get started, and create a Battle.net account if you don’t already have one – it’s required to play the PC version of the game.

You’ll also need to download and install the Battle.net client (opens in new tab) if you’re playing on PC. Android and iOS users, however, will be able to find the game directly through their respective app stores.

While you wait, get the lowdown on all the Diablo Immortal classes, so you know exactly which character to take into the perils of Sanctuary. Or, find out Diablo Immortal controller support, so you know which gamepad to take with you.

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer. You’ll find him whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world, as well as penning the odd feature and review. Before coming to TechRadar, he wrote freelance for various sites, including Clash, The Telegraph, and Gamesindustry.biz, and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also loves tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation VR 2 Confirmed to Have Major Launch Line-Up

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation VR 2 will have a major launch line-up when it releases. Sony has yet to really go all-in on what PlayStation VR 2 will be, but has slowly been trickling out new info since 2021. It looks to be a major step-up from the first headset, with Sony seemingly investing more into it and becoming more confident in the hardware. The PSVR 2 will do away with the recycled PS3 Move controllers and come with new VR-centric controllers that allow for better control, haptic feedback, and much more. The headset itself is also getting an upgrade with a single cord set-up, a better display, and all kinds of other additional features.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best World of Warcraft addons to use in 2022

Customize WoW's user interface to make your life a little easier. World of Warcraft addons are the best way to bring the MMO's ageing user interface kicking and screaming into 2022. There have been very few changes to the default UI since the game launched in 2004 and it shows, but addons can help improve its ageing aesthetic. Whether you want to change the look entirely or make some of the more menial tasks much simpler—or even create on-screen prompts to help you survive the mechanics of a tough boss fight—there's likely to be an addon that does the job.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Immortal#Mobile Game#Board Games#Android#Australia#Video Game#Apple App Store
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal doubles down on social play with snazzy chat features

Blizzard has unveiled several of Diablo Immortal’s accessibility features ahead of the game’s launch on Thursday, June 2. As a free-to-play MMO, Diablo Immortal will include a slate of multiplayer social features. A new blog post (opens in new tab) outlines how these have been made more accessible to support the game’s core experience.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Thousands of Netflix Users Canceled Their Subscriptions. Here's How to Quit

Today is National Streaming Day, and for some, Netflix isn't on the list of services they'll be using to watch their favorite shows. The streaming video giant last month reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company had previously projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for that period.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

Which Browser Is Best for Watching Netflix?

Have you ever watched Netflix on your friend’s computer and the picture quality seemed better? Should you upgrade your computer, or is there a secret you don’t know of?. Of course, hardware plays a crucial part when it comes to playing resolution, but here’s what you may be missing: the browser. Each browser uses DRM technology, which also impacts the video quality.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
RPG
The Verge

Android 101: how to update Android apps

It’s always a good idea to keep your Android apps updated to make sure you have the latest security and bug fixes. Plus, you might be missing out on newly added features. If you don’t have automatic updates enabled, you’ll have to update your apps manually from the Google Play Store. Here, we’ll show you how to update individual apps as well as how to enable automatic updates.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Highlights Rebecca's Gear With New Art

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, is tapping into Rebecca Bluegarden's full Ether Gear look with some special new art shared with fans! As Mashima's current weekly serialization gets closer and closer to its 200th chapter milestone, fans have seen the titular crew going through all sorts of fights and adventures over the course of their travels through space so far. This has pushed each of their relative abilities to a whole new level, and this has been especially true for Rebecca as her Ether Gear has been growing stronger and stronger with each successful fight she overcomes.
COMICS
TechRadar

Djokovic vs Nadal live stream: how to watch French Open quarter-final online from anywhere today

World No.1 Novak Djokovic faces 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in a quarter-final clash that's all the more intriguing because it's so early in the tournament. This could be one of the last chapters in one of tennis' greatest ever rivalries, so read on as we explain how to watch a Djokovic vs Nadal live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.
NFL
TechRadar

Amazon shutting down all service and support for Cloud Cams

Starting December 2, 2022, Amazon will be dropping all support and service for Cloud Cam devices and accompanying apps. People first learned about the drop from an email Amazon sent out to customers. A user on the HomeKit subreddit was gracious enough to share the information. Going through the email, the entire video history from your Cloud Cam will be deleted on December 2, but you’ll be able to download the recordings. The Cloud Cam – Key Edition will also lose its functionality to connect to smart locks and manage codes on the final day.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The Boys showrunner opens up on his surprisingly favorite season 3 scene

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed his favorite scene in season 3 – and it's one that rivals Herogasm, in his eyes. Speaking to TechRadar ahead of The Boys season 3's June 3 release, Kripke opened up on the sequence that shines a light on the arrogance of superheroes in The Boys' universe, and the 'act first, think later' approach that many of them live by.
TV SERIES
Phone Arena

Google Maps update adds "cool" desktop feature to the mobile apps

Google Maps is arguably one of the most important apps on your phone thanks to all of its capabilities. Need to get from one city to another using the fastest possible route? Google Maps will do that for you. Need to find a place to stay? Somewhere to enjoy a meal? Get gas? Visit a famous landmark? These are all things that Google Maps can help find for you.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The LG C1 OLED TV just crashed to a new record-low at Walmart's Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day sales are in full swing today and we've just spotted what is possible the best deal of the day - especially if you're after a premium display. Walmart has LG's incredible 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,549.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's an enormous $950 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. In fact, it undercuts Amazo's current deal by $50 making it one of the best Memorial Day deals we've spotted today.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Assassin's Creed kicks off new Xbox Game Pass and Ubisoft partnership

Microsoft has announced the next batch of titles hitting Xbox Game Pass this month, as it rolls out the first fruits of its new Ubisoft partnership. Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition headline the releases. According to an Xbpx Wire (opens in new tab) blog post, they’ll be available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Modern Warfare 2 release date: Everything we know about the upcoming 2022 Call of Duty title

Infinity Ward have announced the release date for the highly anticipated next installment in the Call of Duty franchise.Titled Modern Warfare 2, the next game is a sequel to the 2019 reboot with iconic characters such as Captain Price returning. It’s not to be confused with the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which was originally released in 2009.The Call of Duty series is returning to a modern setting, after a brief excursion with 2020’s Call of Duty: Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard,which was set in the Second World War. Modern Warfare 2 is expected to include updates to...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy