How to treat sunburn fast

I keep a bottle of La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 by my front door and actually look forward to putting it on before I head outside (and this is coming from someone who has begrudgingly used sunscreen for years!). It feels so lightweight going on, and it actually makes my skin look better immediately — it has a pretty radiant finish that reminds me more of a really good moisturizer than a sunscreen. I love the high SPF value, and feel confident I’m protected with this chemical sunscreen formula (reapplying every two hours or after sweating or swimming, of course!). It doesn’t have a sunscreen-y look or feel — there’s no greasy residue and no chalkiness. Smooth it on as the last step in your skin-care routine and reapply at least every two hours if you’re spending time outdoors. It’s seamless under makeup.

SKIN CARE ・ 26 DAYS AGO