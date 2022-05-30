ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to treat sunburn fast

By U.S. News & World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when tanning beds, tanning oils and even aluminum reflectors to accelerate the sun’s ability to tan (or, more likely, burn) your skin were cool? Dr. Anthony Rossi, a dermatologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, does — and is glad that’s...

shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The Best Serum To Get Rid Of Dark Spots ASAP

The best way to help your skin heal from dark spots, countless experts say, is to have a consistent morning and nightly skincare routine that utilizes products with vitamins linked to brighter complexions. Supporting healthy skin is possible through the right serums, moisturizers and other items, but also through a well-balanced diet, enough water, sleep and exercise. With that said, one serum is a no-brainer when it comes to brighter skin, a radiant glow and necessary for any age group. We checked in with dermatologists Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team to learn more.
SKIN CARE
Allure

How to Treat the Skin Under and Around Your Eyes, According to a Dermatologist

During the height of the pandemic, when Zoom meetings took off, screen time alerts hit double digits, and Botox appointments were few and far between, I began to spend a lot of time looking at my face. Thanks to this period of literal reflection, I found myself hyperfocusing on my eyes, specifically, noticing the dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and crow’s-feet surrounding them.
SELF

The 19 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin to Keep You Hydrated and Shine-Free

If you have oily or acne-prone skin (or both), you know the struggle of finding the best moisturizers for oily skin. It takes work, and you’ve probably done some trial and error that landed you right here. You want a lotion that will effectively hydrate your skin and protect your skin barrier—especially if you have retinol or other exfoliating regimens—without leaving your face looking like an oil spill at the end of the day. And that’s an easy line for a moisturizer to cross.
Medical News Today

Is saltwater good for the skin? What to know

Saltwater may contain certain nutrients, have antibacterial properties, and work to exfoliate the skin, which may benefit skin health. Saltwater may benefit the skin, although there is little scientific evidence to support its use in skin care. Seawater may contain beneficial nutrients, such as magnesium, potassium, and zinc, and have...
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Healthiest Blood Type?

Many people are unsure of their blood types. You may not know that your blood type can make you more susceptible to certain medical conditions. A blood type chart can help you figure out what blood type you have. Blood type categorizes blood by what it contains. This includes the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Check moles during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Learning your ABCs can alert you to changes in moles that could signal melanoma—the most serious type of skin cancer. For Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May, Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding people that while most moles are harmless and rarely become cancerous, monitoring them is still an important step in detecting skin cancer, especially malignant melanoma.
CANCER
Refinery29

Sorry, But This Popular Skin Treatment Is A Waste Of Money

In 2022, ageing is no longer a dirty word. Skincare brands are tweaking their packaging to reflect that growing older isn't something to be feared, and more of us are questioning the effects of trends like face taping and 'jello skin' on our self-esteem. But while we're embracing the ageing process a little more, we're also on the lookout for subtle ways to rejuvenate skin.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Night Sweats: Why You're Sweating at Night and Ways to Stop it

Is there anything better than a good night's sleep? Consistent sleep not only helps you feel well-rested, but it can completely alter your mood, energy and productivity for the better. But getting good sleep is much more difficult when you wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Overnight, her mole turned black and blistered. It was basal cell skin cancer

When Megan Fry noticed that a mole on her neck suddenly looked blistered and turned black, she knew she needed to see a dermatologist quickly. But she had recently moved and hadn’t yet established care with a doctor. “I felt a little overwhelmed,” Fry, 33, of Minneapolis, told TODAY....
Medical News Today

The benefits and use of urea in skin care

Synthetic urea is a common ingredient used in skin care products to help exfoliate and moisturize the skin. The body naturally makes urea, but scientists can also make it in a laboratory and refer to it as synthetic urea. A range of skin care and cosmetic products contain this type of urea due to its moisturizing properties.
SKIN CARE
Daily Beast

Hand Botox Is Trending Right Now, but This Anti-Aging Hand Cream Is Just as Good

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. When the pandemic struck a couple of years ago, many of us found ourselves washing our hands and applying ultra-drying hand sanitizer almost compulsively to avoid catching COVID-19. The increased use of anti-bacterial soaps and sanitizing formulas undoubtedly took a toll on our hands, leaving them chapped, flakey, and wrinkly. After all, you wouldn't apply alcohol-based soaps to the skin on your face and expect it to stay supple and smooth, right?
SKIN CARE
Allure

The Best Type of Sunscreen for Every Age

We’ve been saying it for years, but one time as loud as possible for the people in the back: Everyone, no matter their age, race, or gender, needs to be serious about SPF. The risk of getting skin cancer is real: According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), melanoma rates in the U.S. have been “rising rapidly over the past 30 years,” especially for older people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Yes, Even Oily Skin Needs Hydration. Here Are The Only 14 Moisturizers You'll Need.

The first rule of getting soft, expensive-looking skin? Never forget to moisturize. Sure, there are more critical rules (always wear sunscreen! invest in a proper facial cleanser!), but whether you drink a lot of water, eat a lot of fruits, and exercise—or not—moisturizing your skin is just as vital as cleansing. Finding the most excellent skin-saving moisturizer is easy because everyone fits into one or more of the following skin-type categories: oily, dry, combo, or normal, and each category has its own set of moisturizing serums and creams.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Which sunscreen is best for you? Dermatologists break down what to look for

If there’s one skincare product you keep on hand at all times, it ought to be sunscreen. Sunscreen is your best defense against the sun’s powerful ultraviolet (UV) rays and habitual use minimizes your risk of developing skin cancer — the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States. It also has additional benefits, including reducing painful sunburns and preventing signs of premature aging such as wrinkles, sunspots and skin laxity.
SKIN CARE
scitechdaily.com

5 Vitamins to Add to Your Diet for Healthy, Glowing Skin

Beauty begins from within. Your diet makes a huge difference in the appearance of your skin, and adding particular vitamins to your diet can dramatically change how your skin looks and feels. Many vitamins can be applied topically to the skin with creams and serums — but taking vitamins orally,...
SKIN CARE
FireRescue1

Pellamore Skin Cream Canada Reviews - SCAM ALERT! Read Real Critical Reports

Side-Effects – NA Official Website – https://www.pellamore.com/. Availability – Online (Exclusive Offers on Official Website) Pellamore Moisture Therapy Skin Cream gets rejuvenated skin health with no radiant glow. Genuine option to stop early aging! Every individual desires to maintain perfect skin health. Improper care and an unhealthy lifestyle affect skin health with early aging signs. The chemicals we use in our skin make it chapped and the pollution also affects the skin health with several issues. You can get visible aging signs like wrinkles, crow’s feet, dark circles, fine lines, and many more. So it is important to consume healthy diets and take proper care of skin health. People consider expensive options to restore their skin health but they ultimately get disappointment.
SKIN CARE
SPY

What Is Hyperpigmentation and Why Does the Sun Make It Worse?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve ever noticed lingering, stubborn dark spots on skin — perhaps the leftovers of an angry pimple or the freckled remains of a long weekend in the sun — then you’ve probably had hyperpigmentation. It might take decades of summers in the sun before you realize it, but eventually, most of us experience hyperpigmentation in one or more forms. And yes, some people are more susceptible than others. To learn more about hyperpigmentation...
SKIN CARE
Allure

Finally, a sunscreen I look forward to wearing.

I keep a bottle of La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 by my front door and actually look forward to putting it on before I head outside (and this is coming from someone who has begrudgingly used sunscreen for years!). It feels so lightweight going on, and it actually makes my skin look better immediately — it has a pretty radiant finish that reminds me more of a really good moisturizer than a sunscreen. I love the high SPF value, and feel confident I’m protected with this chemical sunscreen formula (reapplying every two hours or after sweating or swimming, of course!). It doesn’t have a sunscreen-y look or feel — there’s no greasy residue and no chalkiness. Smooth it on as the last step in your skin-care routine and reapply at least every two hours if you’re spending time outdoors. It’s seamless under makeup.
SKIN CARE

