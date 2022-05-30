ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

TODAY IN HISTORY

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 2 days ago

Today is Monday, May 30, the 150th day of 2022. There are 215 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day. On May 30, 1989, student protesters in Beijing erected a “Goddess of Democracy” statue in Tiananmen Square (the statue was destroyed in the Chinese government’s...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Secret City Recounts the Gay History of D.C.

Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington, by James Kirchick, Henry Holt and Co., 848 pages, $29.99. During J. Edgar Hoover's 48 years as FBI director, people often gossiped about whether his bedroom tastes were as straight as his agents' marksmanship, citing everything from his fondness for socializing in male groups to his close relationship with longtime deputy Clyde Tolson. Spreading such rumors might earn you a visit from the FBI itself: As James Kirchick relates in Secret City, the bureau made it a practice to "detect, hunt down, and intimidate private citizens who spoke ill of the director."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
The Atlantic

The Holocaust Started With My Great-Uncle’s Murder

Here is the foundational narrative on which I was raised: In March 1933, my great-uncle Arthur Kahn walked out of his apartment in Würzburg, Germany, for what was supposed to be a short Easter-break trip to see relatives. He was 21, training to be a doctor. He didn’t know it, but his name had been placed on a list of students suspected of Communist ties. He had none, but he was arrested in Nuremberg. A few weeks later, he was transferred to Dachau, which had just opened as a prison. Adolf Hitler had been in power for 10 weeks. Within 24 hours of his arrival, Arthur was killed—believed to be the first shot among a group of four Jewish men and the Holocaust’s first Jewish victim.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ruta Lee
Person
Warren G. Harding
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Stephen Tobolowsky
Person
Beau Biden
Person
Ralph Carter
Person
Keir Dullea
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Ted Mcginley
Washington Examiner

The most important 19th century American you've never heard of

Every day, we are inundated with the names of people from the past. When you see an advertisement selling insurance for Lincoln Financial Group, drive down a Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or read a book review in the Washington Examiner, you see recognizable names that call to mind stories associated with these historical figures. These titles serve as small monuments to their accomplishments and ask us to remember them.
DETROIT, MI
CNN

Opinion: Mass shootings have a lot in common with another American horror

Emma Coleman Jordan, a law professor at Georgetown University whose area of expertise is lynching, gives us a historical perspective on the Buffalo attack. She makes the analogy to lynchings of an earlier era. Like lynchings of the past, Buffalo shooting was intended to inflict suffering on Black people for the entertainment of White nationalists.
NEWNAN, GA
NPR

Many know how George Floyd died. A new biography reveals how he lived

Two years after his murder, most people still only know George Floyd for the way he died: Under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn. Many don't know how he lived – that he habitually told friends that he loved them, often in all-caps text messages; that he was self-conscious about his 6-foot-6-inch frame and that he suffered from lifelong claustrophobia; that he and his roommate in Minneapolis moved their mattresses into the living room right next to each other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#A New Era#Parade#Chinese#Lincoln#The Boston Braves#The Philadelphia Phillies#American#Beatles#Emi Recording Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Festival
The Guardian

America is steeped in violence. And the roots of that violence go deep

After an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, President Biden took to the airwaves to address the nation in a speech full of sorrow and anger. “I just got off my trip from Asia, meeting with Asian leaders, and I learned of this [massacre] while I was on the aircraft,” he said. “And what struck me on that 17-hour flight – what struck me was these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world.”
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

Traveling this summer? Here are book picks for all 50 states (and then some)

As the summer travel season kicks off, many of us look forward to exploring new places on trips away from home. To help with this, NPR asked poets laureate, state librarians, bookstore owners and other literary luminaries from all 50 states — plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico — to recommend quintessential reads that illuminate where they live.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mental_Floss

5 Misconceptions About World War I

The first World War was a global tragedy that shaped pretty much every major event in the 20th century. But despite the conflict's importance, there's still a lot that we get wrong about it. So we're here to help dispel some of the most common myths about World War I, adapted from an episode of Misconceptions on YouTube.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy