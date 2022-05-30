ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Kapler might return for anthem on Memorial Day

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSmi3_0fuarQKv00

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT

Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he might return to the field for the national anthem in recognition of Memorial Day when his team opens a three-game series at Philadelphia.

Kapler has been avoiding the field during the anthem the past few days as a political protest following the school shootings in Texas.

“I’m very comfortable taking it day by day,” he said Sunday. “I think I’ll just decide what makes the most sense in the moment.”

Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA) starts for San Francisco against Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94) in a matchup of scuffling teams with playoff aspirations.

AILING ANDERSON

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with a right groin strain.

Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field. The team said he will be evaluated further on Monday.

“It’s definitely a groin issue. The severity is going to depend on the further check, but he’s going on the IL for sure,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He made that spin, not sure exactly if he got his spike stuck or something. That’s typical, he goes on the IL making a great play at the time we needed it.”

It’s another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.

LIKE GOLD

Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt takes a 20-game hitting streak into the series opener against San Diego at Busch Stadium.

Goldschmidt extended his string with a ninth-inning single Sunday in an 8-0 loss to Milwaukee. He has reached base safely in a career-best 34 straight games.

Lefty Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.89 ERA) starts for St. Louis against Padres righty Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.86).

WELCOME

Two pitchers who took different paths to the big leagues are set to make their debuts when they face each other at Wrigley Field.

Prized Brewers pitching prospect Ethan Small is expected to start the first game in a day-night doubleheader against the Cubs.

A first-round draft pick from Mississippi State in 2019, the 25-year-old lefty has excelled at Triple-A Nashville this season. He's 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in eight starts, striking out 49 in 38 1/3 innings.

“You love when a guy gets the opportunity that he’s earned,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s certainly earned it.”

Matt Swarmer is lined up to start the opener for the Cubs. The 28-year-old righty was a 19th-round pick from Kutztown in the 2016 draft.

Swarmer is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA for Chicago's Triple-A Iowa affiliate.

JOB SECURITY

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have built a comfortable cushion in the NL East by Memorial Day — the largest of any division leader. But it’s still going to be a while before they get injured aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer back. That means third-year lefty David Peterson, shuttled up and down from the minors this season, has a steady spot in the rotation for now.

“He’s kind of graduated to that. He knows there’s an opportunity for him now here. He’s trying to run through the door with it,” manager Buck Showalter said. ”He’s got a chance now to get some consistent reps as a starter. ... It’ll be interesting to see how he handles the every fifth day now.”

Peterson, a first-round draft pick in 2017, is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four major league starts and one relief appearance this year. He faces Juan Soto and the last-place Nationals in the opener of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Peterson won last week with six solid innings at San Francisco in his first major league start in three weeks. He is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in three career outings against Washington, which sends Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55) to the mound.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Giants manager Gabe Kapler suspends protest, stands for anthem on Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA -- Days after announcing he would not participate in game-day national anthem ceremonies to protest the nation's gun policies, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler came out to stand for the anthem on Memorial Day before the Giants game against Philadelphia.The Giants were playing the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Monday afternoon and Kapler was on the field for a pregame ceremony honoring fallen servicemembers along with the national anthem. In a blog post Monday, Kapler said for Memorial Day, he would suspend his protest which he announced following the massacre of children at an elementary school in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Urias homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 7-6 in twinbill opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Monday.With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urias Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.Milwaukee trailed 4-2 before Tyrone Taylor's two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer ied the score on a warm afternoon with the wind...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez in right field for Cubs on Monday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Monday's Game 1 lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez will take over in right after Rafael Ortega was moved to center field, Christopher Morel was shifted to second base, and Andrelton Simmons was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Ethan Small,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa starting for St. Louis on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Sosa is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh. Tommy Edman is on second base in place of an idle Nolan Gorman. Albert Pujols is on cleanup duty for the Cardinals while Paul Goldschmidt is hitting second and Nolan Arenado is hitting third.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Gonzalez leads Giants against the Phillies after 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Luis Gonzalez had four hits on Tuesday in a 7-4 win over the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 21-29 record overall and an 11-15 record in home games. Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the startling lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Pujols started the first two games of the series and he drove in the game-winning run on Tuesday with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy