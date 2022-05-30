ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tigers take on the Twins in first of 5-game series

 2 days ago
Minnesota Twins (29-19, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (17-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -168, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins to start a five-game series.

Detroit is 10-14 at home and 17-29 overall. The Tigers have gone 8-22 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota has a 12-8 record on the road and a 29-19 record overall. The Twins have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera ranks fifth on the Tigers with a .294 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 8-for-38 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a home run, 22 walks and 12 RBI while hitting .363 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Twins: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (neck), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: day-to-day (pectoral), Royce Lewis: day-to-day (knee), Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

