ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

2 people were killed and at least 19 injured when vehicles crashed into pedestrians in Lincoln, Nebraska

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead and at least 19 others injured after a two-car crash struck multiple pedestrians in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to authorities. At least one of the 19 injured is in critical condition while the others...

abc17news.com

Comments / 2

Related
WANE-TV

Vehicle hits 3 parked cars; driver seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hurt after police said she crashed into three parked cars north of downtown Fort Wayne early Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Northwood Boulevard, just south of East State Boulevard. According to police, the driver –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies in Fulton County crash Tuesday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver has died following a crash on S.R. 14 on Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:55 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of South S.R. 14 for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the driver...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Cars
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
FOX59

14-year-old killed in ORV accident in northern Ind.; 4 others hurt

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 14-year-old was killed in an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash over the weekend, according to Indiana conservation officers. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says officers responded to the 9400 block of N 500 E. in LaPorte County around 9 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, officers learned a 13-year-old was […]
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

Teen Dies, Others Injured in ORV Rollover in LaPorte County

An off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana, authorities said Monday. The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County. A 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids were ejected, the Department of Natural...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

One dead, one hospitalized in Huntington County motorcycle crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — One person is dead, and another is in the hospital Monday from a motorcycle accident in Huntington County. Deputies say a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was traveling west on County Road 1100 North in Huntington, just down the road from Clear Creek Golf Course. Authorities say...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
wfft.com

Two children hospitalized after shooting on Andrew Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Two children are hospitalized after police say two children were accidentally shot in Fort Wayne late Tuesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street at 4:02 p.m. and found two children with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics treated both at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart

A chaotic Memorial Day Weekend for airports around the globe led to thousands of canceled flights. It started just after 9 a.m. this at the intersection of State Street and W. Main Street and moved down Main Street to Silverbrook Cemetery. Memorial Day Parade returns to Elkhart. Updated: 3 hours...
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

Monday Night Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Man Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 6:30 P.M. Monday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Rd. and Sawmill Woods Blvd. in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. When officers arrived they found a single-vehicle motorcycle crash as paramedics later transported the adult male rider of the motorcycle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Preliminary information indicates the rider of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on St. Joe Center Rd., struck the south curb just east of Sawmill Woods Blvd., and crashed. The rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. There were no other vehicles involved. This incident remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WANE-TV

Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Huntington ID’d

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)– A motorcycle crash left one person dead and sent another to a hospital on Monday evening, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department. Around 4:55 p.m., two people riding a Harley Davidson Electra Glide were traveling west on CR 1100 N when the driver of the motorcycle braked too hard at a 4-way intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 W.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Man charged in trail crossing crash that killed woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County prosecutors have filed charges against a driver in a crash that killed a woman who was crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road last year. Jermaine D. Freeman faces charges of Level 5 felony Reckless Homicide and Level 6 felony Invasion of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wrtv.com

Child transported to hospital after being struck on bike in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — A 10-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Noblesville near North Elementary School at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Noblesville Police Department, the child was riding their bicycle across 10th Street when they collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that was turning south onto 10th Street from Monument Street.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Suspect connected to a South Bend burglary arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect, 20-year-old Desiree Peppers, on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing a store on the 300 block of North Eddy Street on Monday. Police say they were called to a business on North Eddy Street on Monday to investigate a burglary...
SOUTH BEND, IN
1039waynefm.com

Fort Wayne police look for suspect in string of robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating a string of robberies that began on May 22. Police think the same man is responsible in each case. Police say during each robbery, he was armed with a long-barreled revolver. According to the FWPD, he would not hesitate to point the weapon at cashiers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wlen.com

Body of Drowned Ohio Man Found Monday Afternoon in Devil’s Lake

Manitou Beach, MI – The body of the Ohio man who drowned in Devil’s Lake this weekend has been recovered. At just after 5pm Monday afternoon, divers were able to locate and remove 39 year old Thomas O’Leary from the lake. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputies said that he was part of a group of two families from Sylvania who rented a cottage on the lake for the weekend.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

Fort Wayne motorcyclist seriously hurt in St. Joe Center Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A motorcycle crash sends one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Police were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Sawmill Woods Boulevard around 6:37 p.m. Monday. The motorcyclist was going east on...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy