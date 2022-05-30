The Lost Missouri Town Where All That Remains is a Witch’s Grave

Missouri businesses close within their first year of operation at a higher rate than the national average, according to a recent analysis. More than one out of every five businesses in the state shutters within its first year. But for businesses that can make it past the first year, the rate of failure drops in subsequent years. In farming news, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking to increase crop production amid ongoing shortages resulting partly from Russia's attack on Ukraine. One way the USDA hopes to boost output is by allowing landowners to terminate their contracts with the Conservation Reserve Program a year early in order to work their land now to plant crops. Lastly, in St. Louis, a jury awarded a LouFest vendor $875,000 in a lawsuit alleging mismanagement by the organizers of the defunct music festival. The annual festival ran from 2010 to 2017 but was canceled days before it was set to take place in 2018, dealing a blow to many vendors expecting to work the event.

