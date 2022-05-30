ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lost Missouri Town Where All That Remains is a Witch’s Grave

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
Have you ever heard of Mayfield, Missouri? It's a town long lost to history where about the only thing that remains is a witch's grave on the side of the road. The story of how it got there is even stranger. The Jagged Things YouTube channel recently found remnants...

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Poll Shows 62 Percent of Missouri Voters Support Recreational Marijuana

As Missouri prepares to potentially decide the fate of recreational marijuana in the state this fall, a new poll offers some encouragement for those in the "pro-" category: More than half of voters are in favor of legalization. The poll, which was conducted by polling firm SurveyUSA between May 11...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

State of Missouri Auctioning Historic Stones

The State of Missouri is offering citizens the a chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of our state history, as the salvaged stone from the recent State Capitol Exterior Stone Repair project will be put up for auction on this Friday, June 3rd . The salvaged Burlington Limestone from the...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Wine Country Makes List For Affordable Vacation Spots

Here we are in summer and all of us are thinking about summer vacation, but with gas prices increasing we are looking for affordable getaways. This may help. The Missouri Wine Country was named one of the cheapest vacations to take, especially Herrmann and Augusta Missouri. Bother were named by the New York Times as being places to visit that don't cost a lot of money. The Missouri Region named "Rhineland" was settled by German immigrants who started planting grapes.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
KFVS12

LIST: Richest billionaires in Missouri

(KFVS) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: More Missouri businesses close within one year than national average; St. Louis jury awards LouFest vendor $875,000

Missouri businesses close within their first year of operation at a higher rate than the national average, according to a recent analysis. More than one out of every five businesses in the state shutters within its first year. But for businesses that can make it past the first year, the rate of failure drops in subsequent years. In farming news, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking to increase crop production amid ongoing shortages resulting partly from Russia's attack on Ukraine. One way the USDA hopes to boost output is by allowing landowners to terminate their contracts with the Conservation Reserve Program a year early in order to work their land now to plant crops. Lastly, in St. Louis, a jury awarded a LouFest vendor $875,000 in a lawsuit alleging mismanagement by the organizers of the defunct music festival. The annual festival ran from 2010 to 2017 but was canceled days before it was set to take place in 2018, dealing a blow to many vendors expecting to work the event.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Mo Hives looks to pollinate Missouri’s cities

Kansas City— Just a few years ago, Marion Pierson was a pediatrician, and afraid of bees. Today, she’s the founder and director of Mo Hives KC. Mo Hives, which launched in 2020, is a non-profit urban focused organization that will be expanding to Springfield, St. Louis and Jefferson City this summer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge against 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness

Micah Titterington was among hundreds of organization leaders who opposed a measure in the Missouri legislature this year that they argue would criminalize homelessness statewide. Modeled on legislation pushed in states across the country by a conservative nonprofit from Texas called the Cicero Institute, the Missouri bill sought to ban people from sleeping on state-owned […] The post Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mymoinfo.com

Earthquakes Impact Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The U-S Geological Survey reports two earthquakes centered in northwestern Tennessee were felt in Missouri. The federal agency says it received almost 50 calls from people who felt the quakes. The first was recorded this morning at 3:00 a-m and registered at a magnitude of two-point-four. The second was...
FARMINGTON, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
SEDALIA, MO
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

